How to watch the SpaceX / NASA launch online and on television as Americans return to space – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLaaf2abc1b7b29377964706ffc3596daa11%

SpaceX's launch of its Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station with a pair of NASA astronauts aboard the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft scheduled for Wednesday, with Elon Musk's space company looking at a takeoff window. that opens at 4:33 PM ET / 1:33 PM PT at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL.

%MINIFYHTMLaaf2abc1b7b29377964706ffc3596daa12% %MINIFYHTMLaaf2abc1b7b29377964706ffc3596daa12%

If the launch window is held for the Crew Dragon demo mission (its second) to the space station, it will mark the first manned space flight in the US. USA Since the end of 2011 of the NASA space shuttle program. It will also be the first commercially constructed, private manned space flight with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board. (The Dragon spacecraft is designed to eventually transport private passengers to orbit, the ISS, or beyond.)

Related story Walton Goggins narrates the documentary & # 39; NASA & SpaceX & # 39; on the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket for Discovery & Science

Watch the live stream of the NASA launch here, with pre-takeoff coverage starting around 12:15 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT:

Crew Dragon is expected to connect to the ISS on Thursday morning. Several factors will determine how long the ship and crew will remain before returning home.

%MINIFYHTMLaaf2abc1b7b29377964706ffc3596daa13%

Several networks plan launch coverage on Wednesday, including:

Discovery and Science Channel: Sibling networks will share live coverage for Live space launch: United States returns to space starting at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT from the Kennedy Space Center. Among the aligned guests: Katy Perry, Myth Busters host Adam Savage and NASA engineer turned YouTuber Mark Rober. A quartet of current and former astronauts and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will provide expert insights for the program, which will also feature an interview with astronaut Chris Cassidy from the ISS. Chris Jacobs will host the launch special.

ABC News and National Geographic: The networks will join forces to host a two-hour global live and television event covering the mission. Launch of America: Mission to Space Live It will begin today at 3 PM ET / noon Pacific time, and coverage will continue on Thursday when the spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS. From ABC News headquarters in New York, Tom and Linsey Davis of ABC News will present the coverage along with ABC News Transportation correspondent Gio Benitez and correspondent Victor Oquendo, reporting live from Cape Canaveral, and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee , who reports from his home in New York. Just before launch, ABC News will air with a special report live on the ABC network.

Cable News: Fox News Channel will broadcast the launch live, with Neil Cavuto presenting a special edition of Your world with interviews with leading experts to discuss the event. FNC will also offer its coverage to local Fox affiliates. CNN and MSNBC said they will enter regular programming for the launch, but did not provide details.