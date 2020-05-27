How to watch NASA's historic SpaceX launch on Wednesday – BGR

%MINIFYHTML7b4ae51e71a09195774e3b5e6c4a909213%

NASA and SpaceX are about to launch a landmark mission to the International Space Station from American soil for the first time in about a decade.

The launch will air live on NASA television on all of its platforms.

This is the last step in the Commercial Crew program before NASA can certify SpaceX's Crew Dragon.

After years of NASA's Commercial Crew program partners working feverishly to deliver a crewed spacecraft to the space agency, we are about to see the first launch of astronauts from the US soil. USA Since the end of the space shuttle program. The launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon is officially a "go,quot; right now, and is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:33 p.m. EDT.

%MINIFYHTML7b4ae51e71a09195774e3b5e6c4a909214% %MINIFYHTML7b4ae51e71a09195774e3b5e6c4a909214%

It is an incredibly important milestone not only for NASA but also for SpaceX. It will be the first time that a SpaceX spacecraft will go to the skies with humans on board, and assuming everything goes well, it will usher in a new era in NASA manned space flight.

As expected from such a major event, the launch will air live on NASA TV, which can be found on YouTube, NASA's own website, Roku, and even Twitch TV.

For years, NASA has been forced to depend on others to send its astronauts into space. That means paying a lot of money for seats on board Russian spacecraft bound for the International Space Station. It worked well and ensured that the United States had a continuous presence in space, but it was not ideal for NASA.

The launch of the Commercial Crew program meant that NASA could hire outside help in the form of SpaceX and Boeing. Boeing's Starliner was expected to be the first to meet all of NASA's milestones, but the company quickly fell behind its rival. SpaceX's Crew Dragon matured much faster than the Starliner, which has yet to arrive at the International Space Station unmanned on board.

%MINIFYHTML7b4ae51e71a09195774e3b5e6c4a909215%

SpaceX passed that milestone months ago, and is now ready for the final test. The mission to launch on Wednesday is officially "Demo-2," or Crew Dragon's second flight demo, and the first with crew on board. It is the final step before NASA certifies that Crew Dragon is ready to transport astronauts into space on a regular basis. NASA veterans Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will be the first to fly on the spacecraft. Both men were selected by NASA to become astronauts in 2000.

It is still unclear exactly how long the men will remain on board the International Space Station. NASA wants to do real scientific work during the mission, which means allowing astronauts to stay in space longer. SpaceX would probably like to complete the mission as quickly as possible, since Crew Dragon cannot be fully certified until he returns the astronauts safely to Earth.

In any case, it is going to be an exciting day.

Image Source: NASA