How to make your meditations more relaxing

As part of our self-care routine, we've been doing everything we can to make meditation more normal … but man, it's hard sometimes!

From noisy neighbors and fast-paced minds to awkward spaces and various distractions, we've faced a fair number of challenges in finding our Zen moment. But then we found some things that helped, like noise-canceling headphones to help us drown out anything that interrupted the sound of our breathing, a cushion so comfortable that we could sit there for hours, and candles to help create the mood. Even the smallest changes in our routines have helped us deepen our practice.

So if you've had trouble making your meditations more relaxing, then buy our findings below. You may come one step closer to OM.