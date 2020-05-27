How the Trump administration slanders victims of the coronavirus

Image: Getty Image: Getty

On Monday, White House adviser Kevin Hasset's attempt to allay concerns about the rising number of unemployment amid the COVID-19 The pandemic failed when a misuse of words revealed its conception of human life.

"Our capital stock has not been destroyed, our human capital stock is ready to go back to work," Hasset said With an easy smile. "So there are many reasons to believe that we can move much faster than in previous crises." That phrase, "human capital stock," seemed to hang in the air. HasseHe was clearly unconscious or, more likely, not concerned with the fact that he only characterized millions of American workers as numbers on a calculator, erasing the Frightened individuals who want to support their families without the risk of contracting the fatal virus that has left more than 100,000 Americans dead.

In economic terms, the phrase "human capital stock" simply refers to the workforce and is generally used for large calculations. But Hasset's use of that niche and a dehumanizing term emphasizes the disconnect between the Trump administration and the workers they depend on to get the economy back on track. Here's a pattern: The administration hides pandemic casualties, portraying them not as individuals but as numbers, a whole number in a formula, and a small slaughter portion of the nation's population of 328 million.

Hasset's controversial comment comes a week after Director of Health and Human Services Alex Azar implied that America's high number of covid-19 deaths is not due to missteps in pandemic preparedness for the Trump administration, but the poor health of the Americans themselves. During an interview With CNN's Jake Tapper, Azar said, "Unfortunately, the American population is … very diverse: It is a population with significant unhealthy comorbidities that make many people in our communities, particularly African American minority communities, particularly at risk here. because of major underlying health disparities of disease and disease comorbidities, and that is an unfortunate legacy in our health care system that we certainly must address. "

%MINIFYHTML127879cc55b29775502611cbc6f55d6813%

Chronic diseases are, in fact, prevalent in the United States, but this is a detour, one that is especially rich coming from a man whose political beliefs have exacerbated inequalities in the medical system, believe in a free market solution to America's health problems, and allowed insulin costs to double while he was the CEO of a pharmaceutical company. Azar's guilt in this crisis is twofold: his role in maintaining an expensive health care system that disproportionately affects the same populations he referred to, and his maladaptive response to covid-19 first.

We are giving away BBoutique vibrators on This, the eve of National …

But Azar's tendency to blame covid-19 victims for their own misfortune is not new. Politician reports that in late April, Azar said the increase in covid-19 cases among meatpacking employees was not caused by conditions in the factories, but by the "domestic and social" lives of the workers.

The administration's tendency to hold workers accountable [their pre-existing conditions, their so-called lifestyles] is a Trumpian tic right now, and its disdain for meatpacking employees extends beyond cruel comments. When Trump signed a executive order Using the Defense Production Act to ensure that meat plants remain open during the outbreak, he joined Trump's promise to protect meat packing companies from legal liability if an employee hires covid-19 on the job, as long as the installation complies with the safety guidelines In mid-May on 10,000 meat plant employees have been infected or exposed to covid-19, 30 died. Four inspectors from the United States Department of Agriculture also died from covid-19, one can assume that best practices are not It takes place within the meat plants of the United States. But workers are given the linchpin while CEOs who run meatpacking plants and facilities have a physical and legal buffer to help them sleep through the night, thanks to the Trump administration's sloppy approach to workers and their safety. .

Human sacrifice has the face of a worker, but for the Trump administration, these faces do not have a name, they are several.

When Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick insisted that America's elders sacrifice For the sake of the U.S. economy in late March, he was simply capitalizing on what would soon become the Trump administration's mantra as the virus progressed. Human sacrifice It has a worker's face, but for the Trump administration, these faces do not have a name, they are varied. They are not someone's mother or brother, or their best friend or provider, they are another number in an Excel spreadsheet. It's better to hide the real cost that the administration's incompetence has had by throwing in a few numbers, praising the stock market rebound and dismissing the nation's dead as unhealthy individuals who were coming out anyway.

The Trump administration refused to see the most vulnerable and marginalized Americans as individuals prior to this crisis. Expecting basic humanity from a president who believes that the shortage of personal protective equipment is "fake news" is a gigantic question, one that will only lead to disappointment.