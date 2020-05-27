How the Kardashian family made Scott Disick's birthday sweeter

%MINIFYHTML9ea660ab0675496ebeca6e5c7be7587713%

Scott DisickThe extended family knows how to make the birthday boy feel special.

%MINIFYHTML9ea660ab0675496ebeca6e5c7be7587714% %MINIFYHTML9ea660ab0675496ebeca6e5c7be7587714%

As the keeping up with the Kardashians star celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, Khloe Kardashian He gave fans a preview of how he celebrated it. As a result, many of the Kardashians gathered for a birthday reunion at home.

In snapshots posted on Khloe's Instagram Stories, the younger family members were able to enjoy a bounce house and inflatables outside in the backyard, while others savored the dessert of Hansen's Cake.

%MINIFYHTML9ea660ab0675496ebeca6e5c7be7587715%

Some guests like True thompson She even dressed for the role while wearing Scott's new Talentless Line Quarantine Club t-shirt. "Stay safe! Stay ready!" Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories. "Reminder to keep meetings small. Maximum 10 people. Keep your distance."

Tuesday night's celebration comes after Scott traveled to Utah, where he joined Kourtney Kourtney and their children for a special Memorial Day weekend getaway away from home.