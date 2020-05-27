How exactly does the sidewalk purchase work?

%MINIFYHTMLf2810cf0fbdb4eec9a73cecda1b45d4213%

Just seeing the eyes and hearing the voices of her clients wearing face masks is wonderful for Elizabeth Swanson.

Like many retailers, Swanson, owner of Birch St. House & Garden, a Roslindale gift shop, now offers a curbside pickup, allowed starting Monday in the first phase of the plan to reopen Massachusetts.

The service is another tool in the arsenal to serve Swanson's customers, as she and other store owners have been forced to close their physical locations to the general public for the past two months.

"I definitely feel hopeful," she told Boston.com on Tuesday.

Local store owners have rotated their operations, making the necessary changes to keep customers and staff safe, while taking advantage of the long-desired opportunity to return to their stores, at least in some capacity.

"We have been waiting for this," said Bill Rennie, vice president of the Massachusetts Retail Association (RAM), in an interview. “We knew this day would come, so our members have certainly been prepared and ready to serve the customer, at least online, over the phone, and right on the sidewalk. Therefore, whatever the consumer is looking for is certainly available. ”

According to Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan last week, nonessential retailers can offer remote order fulfillment and curbside pickup, albeit with some rules.

Regulations stating that customers who pick up must pay in advance, which means calling ahead or ordering online is a must for consumers, and companies must stagger pickup times to avoid interactions with customers.

Physical interaction between store employees and customers is also prohibited, so pickups "must be completed by the customer without the assistance of employees," the rules say. However, employees may provide limited assistance to customers with disabilities.

Retailers, of course, are not required to reopen. So if customers are wondering which companies are really open for quick order picking, there is no place to look.

Rennie said it is currently unclear how many have emerged on the option.

Still, it's up to retailers to try to promote their stores and make sure the information on their websites and social media platforms is up to date, he said.

After all, customers are often quick to googling quickly to see what's available, he said.

As for the first two days of sidewalk pickup deals, operations have been slow, at least until stores and customers have a better idea of ​​their new routines, Rennie said.

"It is good to be back in some ways," he said. "You had a lot of these places you know, they haven't spent a lot of time in the store in the last 10 weeks or because of the time that has passed. So it's good to be back and have an idea of ​​how it's going to operate.

At Brookline Booksmith, employees worked for the past week and a half to sort things out for Monday's sidewalk opening, according to assistant manager Nick Petrulakis.

"There are so many questions (still), so we are working cautiously, trying to maintain security," he said. "But customers are delighted. It gives people a ray of hope that maybe we are working on this. "

The Coolidge Corner store is now open daily for phone calls or orders placed online to be picked up during limited hours, Petrulakis said. Employees also continue to make online sales, which kept them busy during the two-month closure of the physical store.

They're also working out ways to give customers a little of that experience of stumbling upon a great read while casually browsing a shelf.

"The strength of bookstores is to navigate, it is to discover things that are on that table," said Petrulakis. “That has not happened yet. We're trying to replicate a front table in our front window, but that's obviously very different. "

It's that kind of work, of delivering that in-store experience from a distance, that some retailers are now trying to relive.

Swanson admits that she had shuffled in the past regarding her online presence.

"My store is so eclectic that I felt it was one of those that you have to enter," he said.

But following the state's non-core business closure order in March, Swanson, who relies on his store as his sole source of income, put himself on "survival gear," he said.

Over the next few weeks, she developed her online offerings and texted and emailed hundreds of item photos to customers.

Swanson also hopes to cash in on her corner store soon by placing items in the windows with instructions on how to shop for them by text message, so she can stay in business even when she's not on-site, she said.

"I don't want them to have to remember and then (have to) remember to contact me at a later date," Swanson said.

RAM expressed disappointment at the state's reopening plan last week.

Other New England states have allowed customers to return to physical stores with certain guarantees. Some stores, such as clothing, footwear and jewelry retailers "do not lend themselves to sidewalk sales," said RAM President Jon Hurst.

According to Rennie, the association expected that appointment-only purchases would at least be included in the first phase of the plan.

"There are some things that are not meant to be ordered online or over the phone … there are certain things that you want to have on hand, to get an idea," he said.

Like many, Rennie said Tuesday that RAM is "cautiously optimistic,quot; about what the future holds in the new normal.

The state's reopening plan indicates that the second phase, which could begin on June 8, would allow for further relaxation of restrictions in the retail sector, such as allowing some operations to return with capacity limitations, although no further details have been released. .

Baker has said that each phase would last a minimum of three weeks.

RAM is hopeful that the plan will be held on time, if not accelerated, Rennie said.

"Our members, as long as public health data shows trends the right way and it is safe to do so, they wish they could serve their clients," he said.

According to store manager Josh Smith at Cambridge Bicycle on Massachusetts Avenue, the store closed largely for a few weeks, despite being a core business, to reevaluate its operations and ensure the store could do business safely.

The store reopened in early May with its current model on the sidewalk, a counter blocks the front door, where customers are served on a first-come, first-served basis, which Smith describes as a way of doing "old-style, store-like,quot; business. town,quot;.

The bikes are sanitized both when entering and leaving the store, Smith said. Signage guides customers where to line up, he said.

"It was kind of 'tell us what you need and we'll show you what we have,'" he said.

Limits on staff and supply shortages have been major obstacles, according to Smith. But the store has been able to purchase masks and hand sanitizer from other local companies, he said.

And customers have steadily increased, which Smith attributes in part to a surge in interest in cycling in the midst of the work-from-home era.

"Every day is a different day for us," said Smith. "We are constantly adapting, and I think that will have to be the strength of many different companies, just being agile."

