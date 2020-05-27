House Terrace House Tokyo ’canceled after Hana Kimura's death – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3d86ae66248fbab0f3d1a160efc7751011%

Fuji TV Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 It has been canceled after the death of professional wrestler and star Hana Kimura.

The Japanese broadcaster announced the news Wednesday night in a statement via the show's website. "We would like to express our sincere condolences on the death of Hana Kimura, who appeared on the show. We also deeply regret the grieving families, ”the statement read. "Regarding‘ TERRACE HOUSE TOKYO: 2019-2020 ", we have decided to stop recording, broadcasting and distributing on FOD in the future. We take this problem very seriously and would like to continue to respond seriously. ”

Kimura has not confirmed the cause of death, but several Japanese media reports that it was an apparent suicide, and that cyberbullying is a possible cause.

The last post on Kimura's Instagram account depicted her and a cat, with the caption "Goodbye." She also tweeted an alarming message early Friday. "I don't want to be human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you all, I love you. Goodbye."



Terrace of the house she follows three men and three women as they temporarily live together in a house in Tokyo's Setagaya room. It became a huge hit after Netflix picked it up. The show recently resumed broadcast episodes after the global pandemic closed production.