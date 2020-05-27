Hong Kong, Encouragement, Huawei: its briefing on Thursday

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>Hong Kong, Encouragement, Huawei: its briefing on Thursday
%MINIFYHTML6c70da3aaf2c94c4c3f8227c54ee43ef13%

The United States is considering applying tariffs on Hong Kong's exports, which are applied to products from mainland China, in response to Beijing's plan to enact new security laws and strengthen its control over the city.

%MINIFYHTML6c70da3aaf2c94c4c3f8227c54ee43ef14%

A strong police presence prevented protesters from surrounding the city government offices. Protesters chanting slogans in shopping malls were quickly detained and taken to police buses.

The police appear more determined to quell the protests and are better equipped to do so, our correspondents report. This raises questions about the future of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, which has relied heavily on marches and open-air demonstrations to garner support.

The National People's Congress, meeting today in Beijing, is expected to adopt a resolution calling for new security legislation, which according to democracy advocates will target dissent.

The Japanese cabinet approved more than $ 1 trillion in stimulus funds that include a combination of grants to businesses and individuals. Parliament is expected to approve the measure next month.

In Brussels, the executive arm of the European Union said it wanted to issue bonds in the capital markets to raise € 750 billion, or $ 860 billion, to finance the bloc's economic recovery.

The fund will distribute donations worth 500 billion euros, free money that will not be added to the national debt, to the 27 member states, with Italy obtaining the largest share, followed by Spain.

Ms. Meng will have another opportunity to fight for release at a June 15 hearing on the grounds that her rights were violated during her arrest.

She was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 at the request of the United States and charged the following month.

Background: The case has brought Canada into the middle of a diplomatic fight between the United States and China: over trade, theft of technology secrets, and whether Huawei's efforts to help countries build 5G mobile networks pose a security threat. national. The court's decision is expected to further strain Canada's own relations with China.

The Michelin-starred chef has overcome logistical hurdles, corruption and unwanted marriage proposals to send food packages and hot meals to those in need in his home country.

Maggie Astor, one of our New York-based political reporters, and her husband became ill with Covid-19 in late March and managed to recover at home.

It is also okay not to be okay. You don't have to handle this "good,quot;, whatever that means. You just have to go through each day. So go ahead and cry, go through Netflix, do a puzzle, reread the entire "Animorphs,quot; series, whatever makes you spend the day.

Some people have mild symptoms for the first few days and then suddenly get sick. Some have fevers that rise and fall repeatedly. Some are sick for two weeks straight, then have a few days without symptoms, and then relapse. Some have persistent symptoms for months.

This is both maddening and very common. Give yourself time to rest as your work and financial situation allow. For me and several colleagues, that meant almost three weeks of illness.

Since I tweeted about my experience last month, I have received many emails from people in the "this will never end,quot; phase. I share the same screenshot with all of them – a text message I sent to a friend on April 5.

"Why do I bother giving good news when it will only last a few hours?" I wrote. "I'm so tired of this. I don't know how to keep dealing with it."

Every day, more people will hit that wall, and every day, more people will find their way beyond. They will feel alone, but they will not be.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here