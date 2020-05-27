Hollywood and Broadway remember activist playwright Larry Kramer – Up News Info

Update for updates Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benj Pasek, Rob Reiner and other Hollywood and Broadway figures paid tribute today to Larry Kramer, the Normal heart AIDS playwright and activist who died this morning of pneumonia in Manhattan.
"A man who never let comfort get in the way of progress," Dear Evan Hansen and Smash songwriter Benj Pasek tweeted. Miranda wrote: "I do not know a soul that saw or read The Normal Heart and left without moving, without changes. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer.
Here is a sample of the voices speaking for Larry Kramer today. Check back for updates …
