Hollywood and Broadway remember activist playwright Larry Kramer – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd9f018826127d0318186579210ce894913%

Update for updates Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benj Pasek, Rob Reiner and other Hollywood and Broadway figures paid tribute today to Larry Kramer, the Normal heart AIDS playwright and activist who died this morning of pneumonia in Manhattan.

%MINIFYHTMLd9f018826127d0318186579210ce894914% %MINIFYHTMLd9f018826127d0318186579210ce894914%

"A man who never let comfort get in the way of progress," Dear Evan Hansen and Smash songwriter Benj Pasek tweeted. Miranda wrote: "I do not know a soul that saw or read The Normal Heart and left without moving, without changes. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer.

Here is a sample of the voices speaking for Larry Kramer today. Check back for updates …

Larry Kramer was a superhero. A man who never lets comfort get in the way of progress. An outspoken advocate, saving countless lives, led a community to stand up and demand recognition / being recognized as human. Let us continue to raise hell against all injustices in his honor. – Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer, author and outspoken AIDS activist, dies at 84. Thank you, Larry, and rest in power. God bless all the people who have changed their lives with fierce and powerful artists who inspire his voice, like Ellen Barkin, who loved him so much. https://t.co/W24GkVTSP6 – Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) May 27, 2020

I do not know a soul that saw or read The normal heart and left without moving, without changes. What an extraordinary writer, what a life.

Thanks Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020

It is sad to hear of Larry Kramer's passing. We share the stage in Lance Black's play, "8," which highlighted our fight for equality in marriage. He was a fierce defender of gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed. – Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020

We have lost a great man. Larry Kramer was a magnificent force whose intellect, heart, and outrage awakened the nation to the horrors and losses of AIDS, the need for treatment, and the inexcusable apathy of Reagan WH. Love to David Webster, her husband💔 https://t.co/tuegZYPcEF – Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 27, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLd9f018826127d0318186579210ce894915%

Reading The Normal Heart as a child changed my life and I was completely overwhelmed when I first met its author in 2011 on Broadway. Devastated upon learning of Larry Kramer's passing and holding all his loved ones in my heart. Rest in power. https://t.co/R22u5rRCIq – Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 27, 2020

very sad to hear about the passing of Larry Kramer. I read The Normal Heart in college and it was the first time that I realized that amazing art can really change things. Incredible writer, incredible activist, devastating loss. – Kate Willett (@katewillett) May 27, 2020

SAG-AFTRA celebrates Tony Larry Kramer award-winning playwright, icon, and activist. We thank you for being a fierce defender of equality and a pioneer in the fight against HIV / AIDS. #TrueHerohttps://t.co/fam916ICeL – SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer's burning fury is what we need now. – Liz Garbus (@lizgarbus) May 27, 2020