Historic launch of manned SpaceX scrubbed due to weather; Will retry on Saturday: Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML960e711b568878b6d691f5ddc001a37713%

SpaceX's historic launch of its manned Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station planned for today has been postponed due to weather issues. The mission was deleted with 16 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the countdown.

%MINIFYHTML960e711b568878b6d691f5ddc001a37714% %MINIFYHTML960e711b568878b6d691f5ddc001a37714%

Release director Mike Taylor announced the scrub, after what amounted to a great practice run. The second window now arrives at 3:22 PM ET on Saturday when SpaceX and NASA will try again. There is a third window on Sunday if needed.

The mission featured a pair of NASA astronauts aboard the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft, which had a takeoff window that opened at 4:33 PM ET / 1:33 PM PT at Kennedy Space Center. in Cape Canaveral, FL.

Starting at 2:15 p.m. ET, there was a 50-50 chance the launch would take place thanks to an active tornado alert for the region that includes the launch site, and there was also concern about thunderstorms. But NASA tweeted at 2:45 p.m. ET that "#LaunchAmerica is running".

%MINIFYHTML960e711b568878b6d691f5ddc001a37715%

Backup start times are planned for Saturday and / or Sunday.

The mission will mark the first manned space flight in the US. USA Since the end of 2011 of the NASA Space Shuttle program. It will also be the first commercially constructed, private manned space flight with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board. (The Dragon spacecraft is designed to eventually transport private passengers to orbit, the ISS, or beyond.)