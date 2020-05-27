Hiring cause provides COVID-19 relief to Detroiters – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLf9eebb8c7d0f28ae69b5ea6d7a10b6ff11%

– TILT, to, advertising agency, has launched The Hire Cause, a fundraiser to help-Area service workers who have lost income due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hire Cause encourages people to perform a task that they would normally hire: cutting hair, grooming a pet, washing the car, cooking a meal, and then donating what they would have paid for that service to The Hire Cause campaign through Born and Raised Detroit Foundation (BARD). TILT will match the first $ 10,000 in donations, and the funds will be distributed by BARD through a nomination system.

"The COVID-19 blockade has impacted everyone," said Lawrence James, managing partner and CEO of TILT. "But for those who cannot make a living, the impact is much greater. While we cannot hire other people to cut our hair or remodel our closet, we can still respond to a greater cause by helping the workers who were the most affected "

Participants can help raise awareness and pool funds by sharing the work they've done on social media with the hashtag #thehirecause.

Since 2011, BARD has supported initiatives that create a stronger community and a brighter future for young people in Detroit. By disbursing all donated funds to selected individuals and nonprofit programs, BARD helps foster empowerment and resilience at all times. Greater Detroit.

“We are honored to partner with TILT to help members of our community who are struggling due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy. TILT wanted to take action as quickly as possible and BARD felt the same sense of urgency to help our community as we all tried to deal with the repercussions of this virus, "he said. Parker lynch, Executive Director of the Born and Raised Detroit Foundation.

To donate and learn more about The Hire Cause, go to https://www.bornandraiseddetroit.org/the-hire-cause.

For more information on the Born and Raised Detroit Foundation, go to

https://www.bornandraiseddetroit.org/.

For more information on TILT, go to https://tiltstory.com/.

