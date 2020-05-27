Highway Construction to Close Highway 4 / Interstate 680 Interchange – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – The Contra Costa Transportation Authority and Caltrans will carry out the nightly closure of the highway and the connector ramp at the state interchange Highway 4 / Interstate Highway 680 beginning Thursday night.

%MINIFYHTML8c57b597eaefa130b58422baccb357aa14% %MINIFYHTML8c57b597eaefa130b58422baccb357aa14%

The four closing nights, part of a multi-phase project to improve safety and reduce congestion on the interchange, include closing the ramp from Highway 4 east to Highway 680 north and the ramps from Highway 680 south and north to Highway 4 east each. night.

On Thursday and Saturday nights, Highway 4 east will be completely closed from Pacheco Boulevard to Solano Way, while the west side will be closed in the same area on Friday and Sunday nights.

%MINIFYHTML8c57b597eaefa130b58422baccb357aa15%

The closings will allow vehicle traffic to move to the newly constructed connecting ramps from Highway 680 north to Highway 4 east and Highway 4 west to Highway 680 north.

Workers will also complete east and west bridges at Grayson Creek and an expanded pavement section between Pacheco Boulevard and the Walnut Creek Bridge.

Closings are between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, late night Saturday at 8 a.m. Sunday, and 8 p.m. Sunday at 6 a.m. From Monday.

Motorists in the area during closing windows are advised to drive cautiously and watch for signs on detours around the construction area. According to Caltrans, the construction schedule is subject to change as the weather allows.