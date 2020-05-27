Here's the latest in the effort to reopen Massachusetts schools this fall

%MINIFYHTML7c7d27d7ad3473b18fa8243133a3cc4413%

Massachusetts officials are preparing for the possibility of remote learning to continue until the next academic year, but they expect students to return to school.

"I want to be clear," said Jeff Riley, the state's commissioner of elementary and secondary education, during a meeting broadcast live on Tuesday. "We are working to make schools work in the fall with the appropriate safety protocols."

While Massachusetts is severely hitting restrictions on public life aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, Riley said his office has formed a "back to school,quot; task force to develop recommendations on how classes can be restarted in the 2020 academic year. -2021. year.

According to Riley, the group hopes to release a draft of the plan to districts in mid-June "before schools leave during the summer so they have several months to plan a fall opening."

"Also, we hope to have some summer scheduling as well, but as with everyone, we'll look to management for guidance on the schedule and phases and when things are available," Riley said. "To that end, we will provide summer orientation … early next week."

Riley added that they hope to balance the desire to calm some of the uncertainty about the fall with the need to ensure that different stakeholders can "influence,quot; the recommendations.

"We certainly feel a sense of urgency," he said.

The update comes more than a month after Governor Charlie Baker ordered that all K-12 schools in Massachusetts, which have been closed since March 16 due to the pandemic, remain closed during the spring. Schools have tried to replace in-person classes with remote lessons, although the inherent lack of participation in online classes has been a struggle for teachers, students, and parents across the country.

The question of when Massachusetts students could return to school was left unanswered in Baker's gradual reopening plan last week, but on Wednesday the governor emphasized the importance of finding a "workable,quot; plan to resume classes in person this year. fall.

"I feel terrible, and I know that almost everyone does, because of the number of schools our children lost as a result of this pandemic," he told reporters during a press conference. "I think we all believe that it is extremely important that we do everything we can to make sure they don't lose another half year or, God forbid, more time than that."

Baker also highlighted the "equity,quot; dimension of reopening schools, amid concerns that the shift to remote learning is widening achievement gaps that already existed along socioeconomic and racial lines.

"There are many children for whom school is a really important part of their lives for reasons that go far beyond academics," he said.

Administration officials and state lawmakers have already begun discussing protocols under which in-person classes could be resumed. During a legislative hearing earlier this month, Riley said they were discussing increased health surveillance and social distancing measures everywhere, from hallways to cafeterias and school buses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released federal guidelines last week for reopening schools, including tips like 6-foot desk spaces, dividers between toilets, staggered arrival and return times, and virtual events at place of excursions and school assemblies. .

Massachusetts Education Secretary James Peyser also said during the hearing earlier this month that officials should be "prepared for the possibility of in-person education being disrupted again," amid concerns about a second wave. of coronaviruses this fall.

"There is no doubt that remote learning will be a much bigger factor in planning for the upcoming school year," said Peyser.

With that in mind, Riley said Tuesday that the task force is reviewing the results of a recent survey that his office sent to schools to better understand the "current state of remote learning,quot; in Massachusetts.

"This will be especially important in the event that some or all of the remote learning is needed for the next year," said Riley. "We want to make sure that we continue to refine and improve the process."

