Here's how to stay safe from the coronavirus when eating at a restaurant: BGR

Now that all 50 states have reopened their economies to one degree or another, here are some tips for the coronavirus to follow when you're in an environment like a restaurant canteen.

At least 30 states have now allowed restaurants to reopen their dining rooms, generally for now at reduced capacity.

The behaviors you should follow there reflect the other coronavirus prevention measures that people should already be doing, such as washing their hands regularly.

Going out to eat again at a restaurant near my apartment, for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, was not as strange as I thought it might be. But there were also a lot of reminders almost everywhere you looked for the experience, if not the surreal dystopia that the scariest stories would make you believe, at least still weird enough not to forget that we are living in an extraordinary world. times.

I chose a comfort food-style pub after ordering take-out meals more than once while the quarantine / shelter-in-place rules were in effect and the restaurants were still closed to diners. I did this after seeing how well the restaurant had changed its operation and procedures to keep everyone safe, which gave me sufficient mental assurance that it would also be fine here once the dining room reopened. It sounds like a little thought experiment instead of the instant judgments we once made about where to go for a bite to eat, but that's life in the coronavirus era. And the new Byzantine rules that restaurants must follow to keep their businesses safe and coronavirus-free, a difficult task to accomplish, will not go away anytime soon.

However, let's be honest. Many of you are ready to quickly return to restaurants now, heedless of the warnings to exercise caution, in part because we are but slaves to our human nature. We have been locked up for a few months, having to follow strange new rules that have turned the more everyday aspects of normal life backwards. So, you're going out to eat, one way or another, right?

In addition to the 50 states that have begun the "reopening,quot; process themselves, Diner reports that at least 30 states are now allowing diners to sit down to enjoy a meal inside the dining rooms again.

Beyond the now standard coronavirus-related behaviors, such as regularly washing your hands, not touching your face, and wearing a face mask when you can't socially distance yourself from other people, there are also a number of steps further to those that health experts say you can take to minimize your risk when you visit a restaurant again. Robyn Gershon, clinical professor of epidemiology at the New York University School of Global Public Health, recently said Good Housekeeping Those steps include the following:

Keep hands clean before touching food. This can be done in several ways. Personally, I have a miniature bottle of hand sanitizer that I carry with me, but my new restaurant also has generously installed hand sanitizer stations in the dining room, which I like. "Try cleaning everything you're touching or use hand sanitizer before touching those items," says Gershon. "You want to minimize any chance of spreading germs from the restaurant to your belongings or back home." Sit outside if you can. According to Gershon, the air flow in the interior spaces where many people gather offers more possibilities of spreading the virus than the more diluted air outside. Request disposable items, if not offered. The few restaurants I've been to since businesses started opening are now doing this, but restaurants should offer disposable, single-use menus, for example, instead of the sticky type that was passed around and many people played over the course of a day. The same with the utensils. I'd also prefer the type of plastic that is thrown away after it's done, rather than the silverware that can be washed well or not and used again for dinner after you.

In the end, the restaurants that survive this, in my opinion, will be the ones that realize they have an equally important job ahead that involves an appeal to our sensation security, and not only in ensuring our health. They can follow the rules, but if you feel like something is wrong or if a business is not prioritizing cleanliness and safety enough, then nothing else really matters.

Restaurant diners enjoy a cookout Image Source: Paul White / AP / Shutterstock