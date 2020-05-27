%MINIFYHTMLc3800269abc896359f93dcc62388caf014% %MINIFYHTMLc3800269abc896359f93dcc62388caf014%

Health officials are reporting 32 new cases of coronavirus in Collin County, including 6 in Plano.

The current total number of positive cases in Collin County is 1,189, including 364 in Plano. The county has 311 active cases, including 102 in Plano.

There are four cases in the Denton County part of Plano. All four are already recovered. With Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 368.

Regarding the tests, to date, 17,092 people have been tested for the virus in Collin County, with 15,868 negative and 1,189 positive tests.

There are currently 2,024 people under supervision in Collin County who were exposed to someone with the disease, including 603 in Plano.

COVID-19 testing is available to qualified individuals at the following facilities, who have their own criteria to meet prior to testing. Additionally, an online or telephone display is required through the listed healthcare entities. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Trial supplies are limited.

Systems of health

Independent emergencies and urgent care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469,707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary care physicians

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text "BEST,quot; to 88408. Baylor will send an application to your phone to begin an electronic visit.

Children's Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your medical care (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Just quote; Walk ins are not accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in and around Dallas)

Patients should present the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or more

First responders, healthcare workers and DART drivers can be tested without symptoms.

A special session of the Collin County Commissioners Court on Friday will determine whether or not to continue reporting cases under the new state guidelines and definitions.

