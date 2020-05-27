"He was kind, he was helpful,quot;: Friends and family say George Floyd was a gentle giant – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb8d455cc2ff3d78d30b67c4358aa005913%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – People who knew him best called him "Floyd,quot;. They also say that George Floyd was a transplant from Houston who came to Minneapolis to start again.

The world witnessed his last moments alive, but those who knew George Floyd best say they can't believe how the man they called a gentle giant died.

"I was watching the video and I said it couldn't be Floyd, but then it just exploded. It was Floyd. And that's when it hit me, it hit me hard," said Jovanni Thunstrom.

Thunstrom said Floyd worked security for him at Conga Latina Bistro.

"He was not just my employee, he was my best friend," said Thunstrom.

Jovanni says his clients are reacting to the video they say is not characteristic of the man they know.

“He was the kind of person he was friendly to everyone. He didn't discriminate, if you were Hispanic, you were black, you were white, he treated everyone with respect and that's what I love about him, "Thunstrom said.

Courteney Ross was the other half of Floyd.

"He stood up for people, he was there for people when they were depressed, he loved people who were cast off," Ross said. "We prayed at every meal, we prayed if we were having a bad time, we prayed if we were having a good time."

Ross says Floyd was the most spiritual man I have ever met. She said she moved to Minnesota from Houston, Texas.

"He came to Minnesota to start again, and Minneapolis for him we like this place where people were kind and open to him," Ross said.

Ross knows that the community is suffering like her and hopes they will respond in a way that honors Floyd.

"You can't fight fire with fire. Everything burns, and I've seen it all day: people hate, hate, hate, are angry. And he wouldn't want that. He wouldn't do it, wouldn't do it, wouldn't do it. He would grace, I hold him today, he would still grace those people, "Ross said.

Ross says Floyd's mother passed away about a year ago. The video of him calling his hits home; she believes her mother's spirit was there with him when he took his last breath.