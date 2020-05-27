HBO Max Reaches Distribution Agreement With Comcast, Extending Reach On Launch Day – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd2af58a35287347ad8714cfade52107513%

HBO Max has overcome one of the last remaining distribution hurdles in its broadcast deployment, announcing a distribution agreement with Comcast, the # 1 American cable provider.

The deal makes HBO Max, which launched earlier Wednesday, available to customers of Comcast and Flex's Xfinity X1 video package, a broadband video offering that is free for Comcast subscribers. Like other deals reached by HBO Max, existing HBO subscribers on Xfinity HBO will have access

HBO Max at no additional cost, starting Wednesday. New customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly through Xfinity in the coming days.

The service costs $ 15 a month, with a $ 12 discount fee for new subscribers. Most of the more than 30 million HBO subscribers in the US USA They already pay $ 15 a month for the premium network.

WarnerMedia in recent weeks has announced an avalanche of distribution agreements with partners ranging from pay-TV operators like Charter and Verizon to digital media like YouTube and Apple TV, and PlayStation and Xbox gaming platforms. Securing distribution is seen as a key step toward the company's stated goal of 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025.

However, two significant gaps remain. HBO Max is not available on Amazon Fire and Roku, although conversations are reported to be ongoing with the latter, which serves some 40 million American households.

Comcast has been at the forefront of traditional cable operators moving to integrate streaming offerings into their systems. He recently added Hulu and has already had NBCUniversal's Netflix, Amazon and Peacock on Xfinity platforms.

“X1 and Flex provide our customers with unmatched depth and breadth of live, on-demand, and real-time entertainment, and we look forward to partnering with WarnerMedia to integrate the HBO Max app on our platforms along with nearly 200 other streaming services, all Searchable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, "said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of video and entertainment for Comcast Cable.

"We are delighted to culminate the excitement of today's launch by adding Comcast Xfinity to our list of distributors now offering HBO Max to their customers," said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. "This agreement marks another important step in the distribution of HBO Max and provides millions of Xfinity customers with access to the product."