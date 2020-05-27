HBO Max is officially released with a new list of content (including friends)

HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service, officially launched on Wednesday and immediately made approximately 10,000 hours of programming available to subscribers. The giant list of content includes all HBO service, premium HBO originals, high-profile licensed movies and series, and exclusive original programming.

A monthly subscription costs $ 14.99 per month, and the streaming service has big plans for future content. Bob Greenblatt, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, said People Magazine in a statement that HBO Max was a dream created and nurtured by an incredible team of talented executives who have dedicated the past year and a half to making it come true.

I will simply never use another streaming app again 😌 #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/x0Zksi6Tns – in this house we have adventure time and YOUR (@idalovesfood) May 27, 2020

"However, this is only the beginning of our journey," Greenblatt said. "We will continue to innovate and evolve this one-of-a-kind platform that brings together beloved programming from the entire WarnerMedia family and from around the world, while paving the way for tomorrow's creative voices."

All premium HBO originals including Westworld, Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Veep, The Wire, Curb Your Entusiasm, Inseguro, Sucesión, Watchmen, Barry, Euphoria, The Jinx, and The sopranos are available on HBO Max.

One of the most popular features of the platform are the ten seasons of friends, which left Netflix in late 2019. HBO Max also has full libraries of licensed content like The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The O.C., Pretty Little Liars, and The Bachelor.

Exclusive original programming includes Anna Kendrick's scripted comedy Love life, the documentary of the official selection of Sundance 2020 In the register, an underground series of ballroom dance competition titled Legendaryand Craftopia, which is hosted by YouTuber LaurDIY.

People asking about him #HBOMax Login to see the Fresh Prince of Bel Air pic.twitter.com/Eep350w1Zr – Megan (@megreyes_) May 27, 2020

There is also the new Looney Tunes cartoon from Warner Bros. Animation, and The show not too late with Elmo Sesame Workshop.

Over the next year, HBO Max will add a library of more than 2,000 movies. Subscribers can already see all eight Harry Potter Films, Joker, a star is born, Aquaman, the Alien franchise, Crazy rich Asians, the american foot series and Die hard among several other titles.

Ad

During the summer and fall, more HBO Max originals will be released, including Stewardess starring Kaley Cuoco. There will also be a Gossip Girl restart and a no script friends meeting, but those projects have been delayed due to COVID-19.



Post views:

7 7