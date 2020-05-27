HBO Max is live: $ 15 / mo for a massive library, significant headaches

%MINIFYHTMLcf3a7dc6b9c896a64971473c7a83baed11%

Whether we like it or not, another subscription streaming service has entered the chat.

This one, HBO Max, debuts in the United States on Wednesday, and comes from the combined media empire AT,amp;T-Time Warner. After taking shape in 2018, new movie and television content group "WarnerMedia,quot; has put together a library of exclusive content streaming, particularly by separating content from Netflix and other partners, in apparent defiance of AT & T's antitrust commitment to the Congress of the United States.

WarnerMedia did not make the service available to Up News Info Technica prior to launch, so I launched into battle by claiming a seven-day free trial on launch day and choosing the content and interface on day one. I did this to answer the following question: Did WarnerMedia perform a service worth a $ 15 / mo fee?

Not necessarily.

They are still running three services simultaneously

The easiest sales pitch is for anyone who has already happily paid $ 15 / mo for HBO Now as a standalone service. HBO Max replaces HBO Now a bit, because the former has the same content as the latter. Pay the same, get more. If you thought HBO Now's selection of specific HBO series and movies was worth its high price, you are the luckiest potential user. And if you were using HBO Now on Android or iOS, your app simply became HBO Max. Easy peasy.

That makes us wonder: why does HBO Now still exist? One reason is that existing set-top boxes and services support paid subscriptions to HBO Now, sometimes as a bundled package. Another reason is that some set-top boxes, particularly all Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, currently work with HBO Now, but they do. not working with HBO Max.

Further confuse things, HBO Go also It still exists, but this is a remaining attachment to cable TV subscriptions that offer HBO Go as a bonus. WarnerMedia had to produce the following video to try to explain things, and the result is unintentionally hilarious:

And the question of whether you can get HBO Max for free with your existing cable or streaming services remains a baffling mess. HBO Now continues to direct users to older apps, despite HBO Max announcing itself as a bundled option from providers like Charter, Verizon, Cox and (unsurprisingly) AT,amp;T and its subsidiaries.

There's also the matter of WarnerMedia's last-minute announcement of a lower-priced ad service level for the service. But how much will it cost and when will it arrive? The industry giant has yet to say beyond a vague "2021,quot; window.

Not exactly the theme park we expected

The opening welcome screen.

Sidebar.

More sidebar.

On its first day of operation, HBO Max already has a "last chance,quot; page of content that expires.

The opening page of any series has a massive sample screen.

You have to scroll quite a bit to see more episodes, although at least the season skipping interface is nimble enough.

When watching videos in a desktop web browser, the interface looks a lot like HBO Now, complete with the "rewind 15 seconds,quot; button. However, you won't find that convenient lever on all platforms.

Once you enter the service, it appears that HBO Max germinated from a different era, when the broadcast universe hadn't fractured into millions of pieces. Your landing page looks as simple as "Netflix, but with our exclusives."

Comparatively, Disney + came up late last year with clever ideas on how to block the streaming subscription party. The brightest is his first impression divided into five main categories: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Warsand National Geographic. Opening Disney + feels like walking to a theme park, seeing five attractive doors, and knowing that each one will have loads of content behind them. (Of all the companies to do that right, this makes sense.)

HBO Max can't decide whether to fall back on that archetype or the mass-content dump standard seen in the last decade of most other streaming services. The top of the interface is a surprising scrolling of "featured,quot; content, and this sees HBO Max huffing over the main exclusives: the 90s NBC series. friends (duh, it's still one of the most popular TV series in the world), some exclusive to HBO Max and some series produced by HBO. Beneath those are some "featured,quot; scrolls of TV series and movies, possibly based on popularity, and then a clever "each Harry Potter "lock in order,quot; once again, a very popular streaming exclusive, so it's nice that HBO Max highlights it.

You will have to touch your remote six times (or more if you have created "previously watched,quot; and "my watch list,quot; libraries) to scroll down to the "HBO Max hubs,quot;. These massive buttons resemble the introductory presentation from Disney +, and they do a better job of adding personality to the service … but not by the same margin. Small buttons are assigned to DC (as in DC Comics), Sesame Workshop, Turner Classic Movies, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, and Looney tunes. "HBO,quot; gets a stupidly oversized button.

Hub hopping

The HBO Max hubs.

Series 25 at the Cartoon Network hub, as of launch. HBO

Series 9 at the Adult Swim Center, from launch. HBO

A visit to downtown Sesame Street reveals a peculiar organizational problem: categories that link to full episodes. Those "skits and parodies,quot; are tucked into longer episodes, and HBO Max doesn't use time stamps to allow watchers to jump directly to the relevant parts. It is a difficult attempt to handle to guide viewers. HBO

I created a "kid,quot; account to see what the interface looks like for kids under 13. Finding "hubs,quot; is more difficult for them, and instead they are pushed into age-dependent content groups. HBO

Clicking on HBO takes you to a less polished and less organized version of HBO Now. Choose the "series,quot; tab, and it's an alphabetical dump of most HBO series without any further narrowing. If you're in the mood for "all HBO comedy series,quot;, you're out of luck; You'll have to choose every drama and thriller on your way to find a beloved comedy comedy like Mr. Show and Silicon Valley, much less find out which series count in which category. Interestingly, stand-up comedy has a dedicated tab within HBO's specific interface, but the "series,quot; tab also includes plenty of separate stand-up comedies.

The only gender-specific tabs generate a massive list of content from every Cube. The overlap between the cheery and cheery Cartoon Network content and the darker HBO comedies seems less than ideal. (If you are wondering, you can easily configure the parental controls to make sure Adventure time not within a few clicks of Barry.)

Some of the other centers lead to clearly incomplete collections. Adult Swim is the worst criminal in only nine series in total, while the DC button is HBO Max's weirdest stumble. It has a lot of content, of course, but what about recent buzzy series like the Harley quinn animated series or 90s classics like Batman: The Animated Series? Unfortunately, those aren't here, because they're exclusive to one of WarnerMedia's other streaming subscription services, DC Universe. Too much for corporate synergy. (Confusedly Doom patrol, a series that debuted on DC Universe, make appear on HBO Max.)

I can't complain about the classic Turner movies or Looney tunes selections, on the other hand, which are monstrous. The first, which has 454 movies at launch, borrows generously from the Criterion Collection, enough so that you can cancel that collection's subscription service for a few months while selecting your HBO Max redundancies. (Note that TCM counts some cool movies as "classics," but we're not about to argue about "classic,quot; movie designation like Police Academy or Godzilla strikes again.) The latter, meanwhile, includes hundreds of originals Looney tunes theatrical shorts over the years, but OMG HBO Max. It is difficult to choose the shorts as arranged in "seasons," as if they originally aired on television in a particular sequence, and the service only launched with three "collections,quot; of classic shorts. Could families have used a hand to choose more of this content, perhaps with more character-specific playlists? Or collections dedicated to beloved directors like Chuck Jones or Tex Avery?

I'm not an anime fan, so I can't speak to the seemingly anemic pick on the Crunchyroll tab. But at least the Studio Ghibli collection has almost all of its acclaimed movies. (The holdouts are Grave of the fireflies and the co-production work of the studio in a Lupine the third feature film).

Lack of 4K, lack of "skip opening credits,quot;

However, one of the wildest parts of the HBO Max launch is its complete lack of 4K content, let alone 4K combined with HDR. The same goes for Dolby Atmos surround sound. Why are these features missing? If history is an answer, the lack may be because HBO never created support for those standards in its other official apps.

That problem feels even more apparent when HBO Max blocks movies as exclusive content. If WarnerMedia wants new users to use its service instead of its rivals, guaranteeing 4K access to Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, game of Thrones, and other 4K shows would be a worthy competitive move. But WarnerMedia has only suggested that 4K, HDR, and Atmos support is "on our roadmap," which is as valuable a guarantee in the streaming apps landscape as they are.

On the other side of the resolution spectrum, HBO Max is careful not to aggressively trim older videos that were originally intended for 4: 3 televisions. That's great news for video ratio purists at Up News Info Technica. You don't have to start an online request to get the original, uncut versions of Fresh Prince of Bel Airfriends

Beyond those issues, HBO Max has an insignificant selection of newly created content, "just for Max,quot;: six short series, each of three episodes or less. It's unclear why the company even bothered with this pick, as it stands out like a sore thumb compared to dozens of movies and series with a bright red N on Netflix or the same type of content found on Hulu, Disney. +, Amazon Video, and even NBC's Soft Launch Peacock.

All of the above is to say: there is a Montana of content on HBO Max, and a ton of things that count as popular and critically acclaimed, but the service does a horrible job of designing a mat for new users to discover. Hub-based content delivery is difficult to choose from, and there are many selections (such as large friends and Harry Potter, more content from Turner TV stations like Conan) do not appear in those centers. And it lacks quality of life features you might expect from a streaming service, including a "skip opening credits,quot; button or a "rewind 15 seconds,quot; button. (The last touch option only appears when using HBO Max in a desktop web browser.)

Fortunately, the basic experience of queuing and seeing the things you're looking for works well, and again, this library is huge and includes multiple bottomless wells from beloved libraries. But many of these, particularly Looney tunes and Sesame Street, deserved better. Rather than virtually taking fans to a perfectly organized theme park, HBO Max asks its users to crash into the glass door of a poorly managed Blockbuster video.