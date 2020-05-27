Hatch of Dragon capsule sealed as astronauts prepare for SpaceX launch

%MINIFYHTML65d231a16e3f15b7b8de8573f3a56fb013%

HOUSTON – NASA and SpaceX aim to make history on Wednesday with the launch of American astronauts from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The launch is scheduled for launch on launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:33 p.m. Central time.

1:29 p.m. – Sealed Dragon Capsule Hatch

As the countdown continues until the historic launch on Wednesday afternoon, the hatch of the Dragon capsule spacecraft has been sealed. Authorities continue to monitor the weather before launch.

1:23 p.m. – & # 39; A dream come true & # 39;

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says he never expected his space company to launch humans into space, calling the launch "a dream come true."

1:05 p.m. – Verification of ongoing communications

Astronauts are conducting communication checks to ensure that all equipment used to speak to the crew is working properly.

12:41 p.m. – Astronauts board the Dragon capsule

Behnken and Hurley have ascended to the top of the launch tower by crossing the crew's access arm and have been tied to the Dragon capsule prior to the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will take them into space.

12:34 p.m. – Astronauts arrive at launch pad 39-A

Astronauts arrived at launch pad 39-A, which is the same launch pad where missions to the moon and some of the shuttle missions were launched. They will now board the structure and board the Dragon capsule on top of the Falcon 9 rocket.

12:15 p.m. – Astronauts salute the cameras before heading to the launch pad

The astronauts waved at the cameras and gave their approval before getting on two Tesla SUVs and heading to the launch pad. The families of each of the astronauts were able to say goodbye through the windows of the vehicles.

11:35 a.m. – Astronauts begin to dress, the weather remains an element of surveillance

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley dress up before launch on May 27, 2020 at 4:33 p.m. (WKMG 2020)

According to NASA status updates, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have begun the dressing process. We hope to see the astronauts one last time before they board the Dragon capsule on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in about 45 minutes.

Authorities continue to monitor the weather at 3:33 p.m. launch approaches.

Let's go for the launch! @SpaceX and @POT We will continue to monitor take-off and descending weather as we go through the countdown. We are moving toward a 4:33 pitch. – Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 27, 2020

11:22 a.m. – SpaceX pre-launch coverage begins

11:15 a.m. – Pre-launch coverage of NASA begins

Here's a look at today's schedule. All hours are central.