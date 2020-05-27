Harris County protests after Texan George Floyd dies in police custody in Minneapolis – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML30a9998a917f50f759b603147e02161f13%

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – People who knew him best called him "Floyd,quot;, he was a Texan who had moved to Minneapolis to start again. Now George Floyd is dead, four police officers have been fired and a city has been overwhelmed by protests that turned violent.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis. An approximately 10-minute video taken at the scene shows Floyd face down on the ground, handcuffed and begging for air as a white police officer kneels on the man's neck. At some point Floyd cries out for his mother, even though she passed away about a year ago.

After several minutes, Floyd appears to pass out. Even when emergency medical technicians arrive and check Floyd's pulse, the officer's knee remained on his neck. Floyd was eventually taken to the hospital where he died.

The officers involved had said Floyd "physically resisted the officers,quot; when they handcuffed him. But security camera footage from the moments leading up to the incident shows Floyd walking calmly with officers and sitting on the sidewalk.

Floyd was arrested on suspicion of forgery.

Courteney Ross, Floyd's fiancee, says Floyd loved everything Minnesota had to offer. "He always felt like everyone had a chance here. You know, he was saying to his friends, like, 'Come to Minnesota, man, you can. You can do it here … you can get a job and you can start again. ”

The man in the video who begged for his life was a father, a friend and a coworker who was loved and respected.

Ross does not want people to remember Floyd for how he died, but for what he stood for during his 46 years of life. "You know, if he were here, I would say he is a man of God. He would stand firm on that," she said.

Back in Houston, about 100 people gathered at Emancipation Park on Tuesday to show their support and outrage at what happened.

Floyd moved to Minneapolis about four or five years ago. Her daughter still lives in Houston, and it is helpful to have been preparing to move to Minnesota to be with her father.