Halsey explains how the dishwasher door played a role in her accidental ankle fracture

The singer of & # 39; Without me & # 39; share the story behind the & # 39; stupid idiot & # 39; who put her leg in a medical boot during an appearance on Britain's Capital Breakfast radio show.

Clumsy Halsey He broke his ankle in a silly kitchen accident.

The "Sin Me" singer posted a photo of her leg in a medical boot to Instagram last week (May 19), revealing that she did "idiotic stupidity," but did not elaborate on how she was injured.

On Tuesday May 26, during an appearance on Britain's Capital Breakfast radio show, Halsey revealed everything.

"I was loading the dishwasher and I lowered the door to load the dishwasher," he said. "The kitchen floor was wet and I bumped into the door of the dishwasher. And then, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I jumped for two hours, finally broke my ankle. In the kitchen. At home."

The injury comes less than a year after the pop star broke her toe while trying to "rescue" a dead butterfly. He also broke his foot while performing at the Miami Jingle Ball in December 2017.

She is not the only star limping in self-isolation. Nicole Kidman she was forced to wear a medical boot after stepping on a pothole and breaking an ankle bone while running near her home in Tennessee.