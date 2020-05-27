Half of Americans would receive a COVID-19 vaccine

%MINIFYHTML68fa0a94123b1fec2e8f8f993bf6f72113%

Only about half of Americans say they would receive a COVID-19 vaccine if scientists work hard to create a successful one, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

That's surprisingly low considering the effort going into the global race for a coronavirus vaccine that has sparked a pandemic since the first time it left China late last year. But eventually more people will roll up their sleeves: The survey, released Wednesday, found that 31% were simply unsure whether they would be vaccinated. Another 1 in 5 said they would refuse.

Health experts already worry about whiplash if the vaccine promises as President Donald Trump's goal of a 300 million-dose reserve for January. Only time and science will tell, and the new poll shows that the public is skeptical.

"It's always better not to promise and give too much," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"The unexpected is great and that is why I believe that for any of these vaccines, we are going to need a large security database to provide peace of mind," he added.

Among Americans who say they would not be vaccinated, 7 out of 10 worry about safety.

"I am not an anti-vaxxer," said Melanie Dries, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. But, "receiving a COVID-19 vaccine within a year or two … makes me fear that it will not be widely tested for side effects."

Dr. Francis Collins, who heads the National Institutes of Health, insists that safety is the top priority. The NIH is creating a master plan to test the top COVID-19 vaccine candidates on tens of thousands of people, to test whether they really work and also whether they are safe.

"I don't want people to think that we are cutting corners because that would be a big mistake. I think this is an effort to try to achieve efficiencies, but not to sacrifice rigor, ”Collins told AP earlier this month.

"Definitely, the worst thing that could happen is for us to rush a vaccine that turns out to have significant side effects," Collins added.

Among those who want a vaccine, the AP-NORC survey found that protecting themselves, their family, and the community are the main reasons.

"I'm definitely going to make it," said Brandon Grimes, 35, of Austin, Texas. "As a parent who cares for his family, I think … it is important that I be vaccinated as soon as I am available. To better protect my family."

And about 7 in 10 of those who will be vaccinated say life will not return to normal without a vaccine. Grimes, the construction manager for his family's construction business, travels from house to house interacting with different teams, and said some of his coworkers also hope to be vaccinated to minimize risk on the job.

The new coronavirus is most dangerous for older adults and people of any age who have chronic health problems, such as diabetes or heart disease. The survey found that 67% of people over the age of 60 say they would be vaccinated, compared to 40% who are younger.

And death counts suggest that African-Americans and Hispanics are more vulnerable to COVID-19, due to unequal access to health care and other factors. However, the survey found that only 25% of African Americans and 37% of Hispanics would receive a vaccine compared to 56% of whites.

Among people who don't want a vaccine, about 4 in 10 say they are concerned about the capture of COVID-19 from the vaccine. But most of the top vaccine candidates do not contain the coronavirus itself, which means they cannot cause infection.

And 3 out of 10 who do not want a vaccine are not afraid of becoming seriously ill with the coronavirus.

More than 5.5 million people worldwide have been confirmed infected with the virus, and more than 340,000 deaths have been recorded, including nearly 100,000 in the US. USA, According to a count maintained by Johns Hopkins University. Experts believe the actual number is significantly higher.

And while most people receiving COVID-19 have mild cases and recover, doctors are still discovering coronavirus attacks in much more sneaky ways than just causing pneumonia, from blood clots to heart and kidney damage to latest scare, a life-threatening inflammatory reaction in children.

Regardless of what the final statistics show about how often it kills, health specialists agree that the new coronavirus appears more deadly than the typical flu. However, the survey suggests that a vaccine would not be more popular than the annual flu shot.

Around the world, about a dozen candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine are in the early stages of testing or ready to go. British researchers are opening one of the largest studies so far, to test an injection created by the University of Oxford on 10,000 people.

Despite all the promises of the Trump administration's "Operation Warp Speed," only 20% of Americans expect any vaccine to be available to the public by the end of the year, according to the survey. Most think that sometime next year it is more likely.

The observed political divisions over how the country reopens the economy are also reflected in the desire for a vaccine. More than half of Democrats consider that a vaccine is necessary for the reopening, compared to about a third of Republicans. While 62% of Democrats would receive the vaccine, only 43% of Republicans say the same thing.

"There is still great uncertainty about the vaccine," said Caitlin Oppenheimer, who heads NORC's public health research. "There are many opportunities to communicate with Americans about the value and safety of a vaccine."

AP video journalist Federica Narancio contributed to this report.

The AP-NORC survey of 1,056 adults was conducted May 14-18 using a sample drawn from the AmeriSpeak Panel based on the NORC probability, which is designed to be representative of the US population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.