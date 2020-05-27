Gunna and Young Thug: The rappers' new drug of choice is Whippits!

In the 1990s, the drug of choice for hip hop was marijuana, then in the 2000s it became learning, and in the 2010s it was pills.

Now it appears to be the new hip hop drug of the 2020s: WHIPPITS!

MTO News previously reported that R,amp;B singer Chris Brown is addicted to whippets (link to article here). Now two rappers: Gunna and Young Thug have gone out publicly and explained that they use the drug recreationally,

Nitrous Oxide or "Whipits,quot; is an inhalation medication that can cause analgesia, depersonalization, derealization, dizziness, euphoria, and some distortion of sound. In some cases, it can cause mild hallucinations and have a mild aphrodisiac effect.

Here's a video of Young Thug and Gunna doing Whippits:

Young Thug is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Known for his vocal style and eccentric fashion, he received attention for his collaborations with rappers Birdman and Gucci Mane.

Gunna is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Best known for his collaborations with Young Thug and Lil Baby, he is signed to Thug's record label, YSL Records, as well as 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records.