Gravitas, Kamikaze Dogfight Ink Multi-Image Exit Offer – Movie Briefs – Up News Info

Gravitas Ventures has established a multi-image output agreement with Kamikaze Dogfight Release up to two horror / suspense genre titles per month in an effort to bolster their movie roster. Kamikaze Dogfight, led by Andrew van den Houten and Han Soto, was spawned immediately after the recently produced revenge thriller by Van den Houten and Soto, Don & # 39; t Look Back, the directorial debut of genre veteran Jeffrey Reddick (creator -Writer of Final Destination)) "Horror fans are the most loyal and supportive," said van den Houten. "Providing new and established filmmakers with a platform to elevate their film release with stronger art, trailers, and key positioning is paramount to us. Whether a film is a theatrical or digital premiere, through From our trusted partnership with Gravitas, our healing will reach over one hundred million viewers at any time. " Soto added, "It is exciting to partner with Gravitas and we could not have manifested a better match that aligns with the core values ​​and visions of Kamikaze Dogfight." Entering the world with a finished movie, be it an experienced or first-time filmmaker, feelings that take advantage of the unknown can be terrifying. Our job is to mitigate that feeling while we find a good home for his movies. "The deal was negotiated between Nolan Gallagher and Brendan Gallagher of Gravitas with van Ddn Houten and Soto. Nick Royak of Gravitas will handle the Kamikaze Dogfight relationship.

Independent filmmaker project (IFP) has changed its 2020 edition of IFP Week it will take place virtually, scheduled to run from September 20 to 25. Like many origins during the current COVID-19 pandemic, IFP is using digital platforms to tailor and facilitate the IFP Project Forum, conferences, panels and workshops, as well as community experiences for creators, industry members and audiences. In addition to the Project Forum, which supports emerging and established artists by providing creative and commercial opportunities to storytellers, the festival will serve as an international marketplace for narrative and nonfiction fiction and series fiction at US IFP Week. USA It also features virtually a multi-day panel conference and workshops open to the public on a variety of topics impacting the film and episodic industries, as well as community-focused screenings, questions and answers and experiences. The Week will launch the inaugural audio hub, to address the rapid growth of audio storytelling, which will include a project forum that connects creators with industry professionals and a platform where podcasts or audio content can be launched in a seamless manner. Independent in one-on-one meetings with industry executives and presented to an audience of buyers.

Distribution of utopia to relaunch 1986 BMX cult classic Rad on DVD and on demand this summer. Originally slated to have a world premiere of 4K Restoration at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, the photo will be available on all TVOD platforms and on demand on July 24 with a special edition premiere on the new Altavod digital broadcast platform on June 10. July. The plot follows Cru Jones (Bill Allen), a small-town boy determined to win an infamous BMX race in an almost impossible course known as Helltrack. Lori Laughlin, Talia Shire, Bart Conner, Jack Weston, and Ray Walston co-star. Hal Needham directed the original, which was written by Sam Bernard and Geoffrey Edwards and produced by Robert L. Levy. Additional launch plans for Rad in 2021 they are close.