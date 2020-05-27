Gravitas acquires "Beyond Driven" about F1 pioneer Lella Lombardi – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc408e1858cc8f705d094797372c6378a13%

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the documentary by Riyaana Hartley and Vincent Tran Beyond Driven, about the pioneer of motorsport Lella Lombardi.

The film tells the story of the former butcher delivery driver and former runner-up in the Formula 3 Championship. At the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix, Lombardi became the first and only female driver to earn F1 World Championship points. During one of the most controversial weekends in F1 history, amid a notoriously dangerous Barcelona street circuit, spectator deaths, boycotts of drivers, a major crash on the first corner and a shortened race, Lombardi did history and recorded a feat that has not yet been overcome More than 45 years later.

Lombardi continued to run, but never reached the same heights again. Her death left a mysterious personal life but created a powerful legacy for female drivers.

The film features interviews with the best female motorsport racers, including Tatiana Calderón, Carmen Jorda, Beitske Visser, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vicky Piria and Alice Powell.

Gravitas, a subsidiary of Red Arrow Studios, will release the film on VOD and digital platforms on June 30.

The deal was negotiated by Brett Rogalsky and Brendan Gallagher on behalf of Gravitas Ventures and by Riyaana Hartley and Vincent Tran on behalf of Love Entertainment.

"What the public will love Beyond Driven it's not only very entertaining, but it also educates about a dynamic pilot woman from the 70s who deserves more recognition, ”said Brett Rogalsky, Acquisitions Coordinator at Gravitas Ventures.

“Women who compete for the podium in Formula 1 are not impossible. It is not a remote possibility, it is not improbable, it is any day and we need to start committing ourselves to supporting these incredibly talented women, "said directors Hartley and Tran.