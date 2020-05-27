Governor Whitmer calls for an investigation into the Edenville and Sanford dams that caused historic flooding in central Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLc0788dd708f314f6961db181c110ecb314% %MINIFYHTMLc0788dd708f314f6961db181c110ecb314%

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Wednesday to investigate what caused the failure of the Edenville Dam and the Sanford Dam, leading to historic flooding in several central Michigan counties.

Governor Whitmer also asked EGLE to review the broader issue of dam safety in Michigan and to provide recommendations on policy, legislative, budgetary and compliance reforms that can prevent this damage from recurring elsewhere.

"This flood forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, destroyed public infrastructure, ruined homes and businesses, and caused significant damage to natural resources," said Whitmer. “We must guarantee responsibility and prevent a disaster like this from happening again. I want to thank the first responders and volunteers who have helped in this time of unprecedented need. "

To see the full letter, visit here.

