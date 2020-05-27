google: Google may face antitrust case in India over payment enforcement – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML895a12328d5493cdeca93b65a821763e13%

%MINIFYHTML895a12328d5493cdeca93b65a821763e14% %MINIFYHTML895a12328d5493cdeca93b65a821763e14%

India's antitrust agency is investigating allegations that Alphabet Inc's Google is abusing its market position to unfairly promote its mobile payment application in the country, five sources familiar with the case told Reuters.

The complaint was filed in February and the Indian Competition Commission (ICC) kept the identity of the complainant confidential, the first source with direct knowledge of the case said.

The complaint alleges that the US tech giant. USA It most prominently displays its Google Pay app within its Android app store in India, giving it an unfair advantage over competing apps that hurts consumers, the source added.

Google did not respond to a request for comment. Two of the sources said the watchdog informed Google of the case filed a few days ago and that the company will respond in due course.

A source said the presentation of the case is being reviewed by senior CCI members. Usually, in such cases, Google will appear before the watchdog who will then decide which way to go.

The ICC may order its investigative unit to conduct a more extensive investigation of the allegations, or dismiss the case if it finds no merit in it.

"It is in a consideration stage," said the source.

The ICC did not respond to a request for comment.

This is Google's third major antitrust challenge in India. In 2018, ITC fined Google $ 21 million for "search bias,quot;, but an appeal from the company is pending. Last year, CCI also began to probe Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position to reduce the ability of smartphone makers to opt for alternative versions of its Android mobile operating system.

Google Pay allows users in India to make interbank fund transfers and bill payments. Compete with apps like Softbank-backed Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe in India's busy digital payments marketplace, where Facebook's WhatsApp is also planning a similar service.

Google said on its blog in September that its payment application had grown rapidly in India to reach 67 million monthly active users, driving annual transactions of more than $ 110 billion. The use of such applications has increased in India.

Google's antitrust complaint alleges that the company can take advantage of its strong position in the Android market to promote the application, the first source added.

Android mobile operating platforms power about 98% of the 490 million smartphones in India, data from Counterpoint Research showed.

The complaint also alleges that Google is promoting its payment application using search manipulation, the source added, without detailing whether the allegations detail how the company did it.

%MINIFYHTML895a12328d5493cdeca93b65a821763e15%

However, one of the sources said that users in India have options to select one of the several digital payment applications available on Android, something that Google can use to defend itself against complaints about its dominant position.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the ICC was investigating allegations that WhatsApp was abusing its dominant position by offering payment services to its broad messaging application user base in the country.

