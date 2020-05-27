Golden Globes Clarify Eligibility Rules, Add Anthology Series to TV Awards Mix – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0dc9051cfc9140524cd0c20a608e002a11%

After previously modifying film eligibility rules to reflect the continuing impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has revealed its comprehensive annual list of eligibility rules and regulations in all of its film and television categories. There have been very few changes, aside from the previously announced allowance for streaming and VOD movies to compete now without a seven-day theatrical requirement until further notice, except that the organization has acknowledged the growing presence of Anthology TV Series and added them to limited series titles and television movies in major actor and program categories. It is now known as Best Limited Television Series, Anthology Series, or Movie Made for Television, and the title change also applies to the lead actor and actress in those categories, as long as that performer is in at least 50% of the anthology series. HBO Max Love life premiering today would be an example, an ongoing anthology series in which the lead actor changes from season to season. Thus, current star Anna Kendrick would be eligible, but a lead actor appearing in just one episode of an anthology series (i.e. Black mirror) would not be. That is the main change announced today.

The rest of the rules contain only small adjustments. Now the most important question is that due to the pandemic, will there be to be the Golden Globes will arrive in January 2021 and what it will look like. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts, but NBC has yet to announce a date for the broadcast.

Here is the complete list:

Films

Eligibility:

1. Full length movies (70 minutes or more) that have been published and

selected for active and lifetime membership in the Los Angeles metropolitan area during the

qualification year (from January 1 to December 31). Films screened in a previous year

It should be reviewed in the year of the film's release.

2. Films are considered published when they are available for exhibition at

theaters or pay-per-view cable or pay-per-view digital delivery (no subscription cable or

digital delivery) in the Los Angeles metropolitan area for a minimum period of seven days from

before midnight on December 31 of the rating year.

3. A film must be eligible and entered for consideration for one of the Best

Movie award categories for performances, direction, script, song and

score of that movie to be eligible for those individual awards.

Categories:

• Best Picture – Drama

• Best Picture: Musical or Comedy

• Best Animated Film

• Best Picture – Foreign Language

• Best Performance by an Actress in a Film – Drama

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Film – Drama

• Best Performance by an Actress in a Film: Musical or Comedy

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Film: Musical or Comedy

• Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Film

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Film

• Best Director – Movie

• Best Screenplay: Film

• Best Original Score – Film

• Best Original Song – Film

Category definitions:

1. Musical:

to. A comedy or drama in which songs are used in addition to spoken dialogue to continue

the plot

2. Drama and comedy:

to. Motion pictures will be entered in the category that best matches the overall tone and

movie content. So, for example, dramas with comical overtones

must be entered as dramas.

3. Documentaries:

to. Documentaries are not eligible for any of the movie award categories, including

Best Film categories, and acting, directing, screenplay, song, and sheet music

categories.

4. Original song:

to. Words and music, both original and written specifically for the motion.

image. Qualifying songs from a movie must be submitted. If more than three

original songs from a movie qualify for award consideration, at least three of

those songs have to be sent; additional movie rating songs

may be presented at the sender's discretion.

yes. Best Original Song Award Goes to Composers Accredited by Winner

song.

C. Qualifying songs written specifically for the film may be released separately.

(for example, as part of the movie's soundtrack) before the movie's release.

re. The rating songs will be considered as part of the film or as part of a

Soundtrack recording, but cannot be performed live only for HFPA members.

5. Original score:

to. An original score is a substantial body of music that serves as a dramatic underlining for

the movie. Most of the score must be original music written specifically

for the film and should not be diluted by using pre-existing music. the

The work must be recorded for use in the film before any other use.

yes. Only the main composer (s) responsible for the conception and execution of the

the work as a whole will be eligible for an award. Composers receiving conductor

movie score credit will be eligible for best original score

Prize.

6. Acting awards:

to. Voice-only performances and other roles in which the actor's face is not visible are not

eligible in any performance category.

yes. Cameo appearances in which a person plays himself are not eligible for any performance

category. However, actors who play partially fictional characters and appear in a

A significant portion of a movie is eligible.

C. The main cast members in a movie should be the central characters that appear in a

substantial portion of the film and who handles the narrative of the film

image.

re. Supporting cast members in a movie must appear in a minimum of 5% of the

total time of the film program.

7. Address:

to. The director (s) of an eligible film entered for award consideration will be

The individual (s) who have performed all the traditional theatrical feature films.

works in relation to the original photograph and has received an on-screen

"Directed by" credit.

8. Awards for best film:

to. The Best Film Awards for the Drama and Musical or Comedy categories are

delivered to individual producers accredited by the Producers Guild of America for those

films.

yes. The Best Film Award for the Foreign Language category is awarded to

accredited director (s) of the film.

C. The Best Film Award for the Animation category is awarded to the accredited.

director (s) and individual producer (s) accredited by the Producers Guild of America

for that movie

re. The accredited production entities for the Best Film in each category receive

a Golden Globe statute for exhibition purposes only.

9. Script:

to. Writers who have a "screenplay by" or "written by" credit for the film are

eligible for the best screenplay award. Source material writers and writers who

contributing to the story but not receiving "script by" or "written by" credit are not

eligible.

10. Anthology Movies:

to. Anthology of films in which multiple separate and distinct stories are told

Separate segments are eligible for Best Film award if applicable

all segments are based on a common theme or theme and launched and selected

for uninterrupted viewing as a single full-length movie.

yes. Directors, writers, songwriters, and lead actors / actresses associated with

anthology films are eligible for Best Director, Best Screenplay,

Awards for Best Score and Best Actor / Actress only if those people contributed to

segments that comprise at least 50% of the movie's running time.

11. Animated movies:

to. The movement and interpretations of the characters must be created frame by frame.

technique. Each animated image must be created or manipulated by an animator

through hand drawing, stop motion, pixilation, animation software or the like

technique. Motion capture by itself (without frame-by-frame manipulation by a

animator) is not an animation technique.

yes. Moving images with less than 75% animation of the main characters of the film

they do not qualify as animated films.

C. Animated Movies Are Not Eligible For Best Picture – Drama, Best

Film – Musical or Comedy or Best Film – Foreign Language Awards.

re. Animated Movies Qualify for Best Picture – Animated Award Regardless of

your language.

me. Animated films in foreign languages ​​are subject to release, eligibility and

The screening requirements set forth below for other films in other languages.

F. If less than twelve animated films qualify in a year, the category will be

limited to three nominations that year.

12. Movies in foreign languages:

to. Must be a film or musical drama or comedy with more than 50% of non-English speaking people

dialogue. HFPA can request a continuity script to verify that moving images entered as

Best Film in a Foreign Language Meets the Minimum Requirement for Non-English Speaking

linguistic dialogue; If a requested script is not provided in a timely manner, it will generate

Entry is rejected.

yes. Film, musical or comedy dramas with 50% or more of dialogue in English are

eligible for Best Picture – Drama or Best Picture – Musical or

Comedy Awards.

C. For purposes of determining whether a film is more than 50% English or not

English, dialects, pidgins and other local uses of English will be considered English.

The use of subtitles to make dialects, pidgins and local uses of English.

understandable to a wide range of English speakers does not affect the classification of

Dialogue like English. The HFPA Reminder List Committee Decision

The relative proportion of English and non-English language in a film will be

final.

re. Moving images must be entered in the language (s) in which they were originally

filmed or dubbed into English (in which case they will be eligible for English only)

language best film awards). Versions dubbed into non-English language

Motion pictures originally shot in English cannot be entered for Best Picture

Image – Foreign Language Award.

me. Animated films are not eligible for Best Film – Foreign

Language award. However, animated films in foreign languages ​​are subject to

the release, eligibility and evaluation requirements set forth below for other aliens

language of moving images.

F. Must be launched for the first time in its country of origin during the 15-month period from

October 1 to December 31 before the awards.

Sun. The country of origin of a film in a foreign language is the country of the entity.

credited for producing the film. Each movie can have

multiple countries of origin, as long as each country of origin must have a role in

film production (filming location, setting, residence of key personnel

such as producers, actors, directors, etc.) in addition to providing financing for

moving picture.

h. May apply for Best Film – Foreign Language Award (and another award)

consideration only once.

me. Foreign language motion pictures originating outside the United States do not need

have been released in the United States.

j. A foreign language film also qualifies for Best Film – Foreign

Language award if censorship prevented him from being released in his home country,

provided a week has been released in another country during the qualification period

and that it meets the other eligibility criteria.

k. There is no limit to the number of foreign language films that can be

shipped from a specific country.

l. Films that qualify for the Best Film – Foreign Language Award also

qualify for awards in all other movie categories except Best Movie:

Drama and Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, which are exclusively for English

Movies and Best Animated Film.

Film screening rules:

1. All members qualified to vote for the Golden Globe Awards must be invited to an official

Screening of eligible film at third-party facility in Greater Los Angeles

zone. HFPA members can also be invited to other screenings of the film.

2. The selection and rental of a projection room is the responsibility of the producer or

Distributor of the film.

3. Screenings of English films can be held at any time prior to release.

and must be completed a week after the release of the film in the major

Los Angeles area.

4. The official screening date must be approved by the Motion Picture Association of America

(MPAA) to avoid conflicts with other official evaluations. Contact Yulia Dashevsky at 818-

995-6600. The HFPA office will contact the MPAA to obtain a suitable date.

5. The Up News Info to complete all official screenings is given in the official Golden Globe

Awards calendar.

6. The official assessment need not be exclusively for HFPA members. A regular exam in a

theater with the public (if the film has already been released), a press screening or a

the general exam meets the official exam requirement as long as HFPA members are

invited.

7. In general, the distributor or advertiser of the film sends invitations to the official.

direct screening to HFPA members. The HFPA office will provide a member directory

for this purpose.

8. Additional screening rules for films in foreign languages:

to. Foreign language moving images must be projected for all active and lifetime HFPAs

members. Foreign language films must not be submitted for Golden Globe

consideration until an official evaluation date for HFPA members has been approved by

HFPA. Foreign language films screened for HFPA members after

On November 1 of each year you need not be (and cannot request to be) the only event in

that time on the HFPA member calendar.

yes. Representatives of foreign language films are also strongly encouraged to make

those films are available to all active and lifetime HFPA members in common

Format.

C. Foreign language motion pictures must be screened and made available as soon as

year as possible to avoid falling in love at the end of the year, but in no case after the date indicated

on the official Golden Globe Awards calendar. However, the foreign language movement

images do not need to meet standard one week from official release date

screenings for films in English.

re. Motion pictures in foreign languages ​​and any animated film in foreign languages

they must be selected and available in their original language with English subtitles.

me. The HFPA office can also send invitations directly to HFPA members to make them official.

film screenings in foreign languages ​​that do not yet have distributors.

Contact the HFPA office at 310-657-1731.

F. A list of regularly used screening rooms for film screenings in foreign languages

can be found here: http://www.goldenglobes.com/screening-rooms-0

Television:

Eligibility:

1. Television includes broadcast movies, basic and premium cable, and

digital delivery, but does not include pay-per-view cable or digital pay-per-view delivery of

films. Television also includes series and limited series released by broadcast,

Basic and premium cable and digital delivery and pay-per-view or pay-per-vision digital cable

delivery. To be eligible for the Golden Globe Awards, television programs must be released on a

recognized media platform (individual social media accounts do not qualify).

2. Only programs broadcast for the first time (or available to watch on demand) in the United States

during the prime-time calendar year (8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Saturday and 7:00 p.m. – 11.00 pm. Sunday) are eligible for television awards. Programs

Live broadcast during these times may also qualify if they comply with other applicable rules.

3. Films must be entered into the film or television award.

categories (but not both) based on their original release format. Movies released

in theaters or pay-per-view in the United States at the same time or before

aired in a television format in the United States are eligible only for movie awards.

Showing a show at a festival does not disqualify an eligible television show.

4. Foreign programs are not eligible for television awards unless they are the result of a co-production

(both financially and creatively) between a United States and a foreign partner,

that precedes the start of production of episodes broadcast during the rating calendar

year, and that includes a written and binding commitment to showcase the program at United

States television made before the start of production.

5. The eligibility of television programs does not depend on the language (s) used in

Program. Non-English programs launched in the United States are eligible if

meet the other qualification criteria.

6. Animated TV shows can be entered into the appropriate category (Best Series –

Drama, Best Series – Musical or Comedy, etc.) if they meet the other qualification criteria for

that category

7. Reality and other complete or primarily unscheduled programming is not eligible for any

television award category. Programming with occasional unscripted segments found

the other criteria for a television award category is eligible for that television award

category if hyphenated segments predominate.

8. Variety shows or other shows made up of musical acts, sketches and other talents.

Performances are not eligible in any category.

9. Documentaries are not eligible for any of the television award categories, including

TV series, limited series or movies and acting categories.

10. A television program must be eligible and entered for consideration as one of the best

Television award categories for performances of that television show to be

eligible for those individual awards.

Categories:

• Best Television Series – Drama

• Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy

• Best Limited Television Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

• Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

• Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

• Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Made for television

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthological Series or a Movie

Made for television

• Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Category definitions:

1. TV series:

to. A recurring series with a total run time of at least 150 program minutes aired during

The qualifying year.

yes. The current theme, story, or main characters must be presented under it

title and have continuity of production supervision within the year and from year to year

year.

C. Music, Comedy, and Drama Series – Most Runtime of at least 150

Program minutes broadcast during the rating year must be primarily musical, comic, or

dramatic.

2. Limited series:

to. Two or more episodes aired with a total run time of at least 150 program minutes

during the qualifying year.

yes. Must tell a full, non-recurring story

C. A limited series that airs for two consecutive years will be eligible in the year in

which transmitted more than half of the execution time.

re. A limited series that is then renewed for an additional season will qualify as

series or again as a limited series in that subsequent season depending on the degree of

continuity in the theme, plot, main characters and production supervision from

Original limited series for the subsequent year of the series.

3. Anthology series

to. An anthology series is a series of separate and distinct stories based on a common

theme or theme. Anthology series do not tell a complete and non-recurring story.

yes. The anthology series must consist of two or more episodes with a total execution time of at

at least 150 program minutes broadcast during the qualification year.

C. Anthology series are eligible as limited series.

re. Main actors associated with an anthology series are eligible for Best

Actor / actress awards only if those people contributed to segments that comprise

at least 50% of the runtime of the anthology series. All other actors are eligible to

Best Supporting Actor / Actress awards if they meet the other requirements of these

rules (eg 5% of total program time for limited series).

4. Film made for television:

to. A single program with a total run time of at least 70 program minutes.

yes. Must tell a full story.

5. Acting awards:

to. Leading cast members in a television series, limited series, or movie for

television should be the central character that appears in a substantial part of the

television program and those who direct the narrative of the program.

yes. Supporting cast members in a television series, limited series or movies

for television it must appear in a minimum of 5% of the total program time for all

episodes first broadcast during the qualifying year.

C. All eligible primary and cast members must be submitted for award.

consideration for each television program presented.

re. Voice-only performances are not eligible in any performance category.

me. Cameo appearances in which a person plays himself are not eligible for any performance

category. However, actors who play partially fictional characters and appear in a

significant portion of a television series, limited series, or movie for

Television is eligible.

F. Actors in a cast of ensembles with comparable roles should be classified as all protagonists or all

supporting actors

6. Awards for best television:

to. The best television awards for the television series: musical or comedy, television

Series – Drama, Limited TV series, Anthology series and Movies for

Television categories are awarded to individual producers accredited by the producers.

Guild of America for those television shows.

yes. Production entities accredited for the Best Television Award in each category.

receive a Golden Globe statute for display purposes only.

Television projection rules:

1. Movies made for television, limited series and television series (drama, musical or

comedy) must be available in any common format for all active and lifetime HFPAs

members, preferably at the time of its initial issuance but in no case after the date

given in the official schedule of the Golden Globe Awards.

Special prizes:

Special prizes may be awarded to an individual, group of individuals, or an entity for exceptional

contributions to movies and television shows that do not qualify for an existing show

award category Any active or lifetime HFPA member can make a written proposal to

special award, which will be subject to the approval of all HFPA Active and Lifetime

membership by written vote.

Award procedures:

Registry:

• A registration form must be completed and returned to the HFPA as soon as possible. Be be

Listed on the official HFPA Reminder List, all enrollment forms must be completely completed and

presented no later than the date indicated in the Official Calendar of the Golden Globe Awards.

The online registration form also allows the studio or advertiser making the entry to upload the

movie, TV show, sheet music and songs to watch and listen to individually

by HFPA members; Senders are encouraged to use this feature to make their

submitted jobs are readily available to HFPA members, but uploading submitted jobs is

not required. HFPA reserves the right to reject any registration form that contains

errors of fact or containing inaccuracies that appear to have been intended to

mislead HFPA members about the eligibility of the movie or television show.

• Advertisers, studios and others responsible for proposing or supporting a film.

or the Golden Globe Awards television show cannot contact any individual HFPA

member other than the HFPA President and the HFPA member responsible for

that award area (movies, TV shows or movement in a foreign language

images) on the HFPA Reminder List Committee to discuss the appropriate classification

of any entry during the period between the Up News Info to complete Golden Globe

awards and HFPA announcement of its final list of reminders for those

awards every year. Requests to change tickets after the ticket end date

will be honored only to correct involuntary omissions and clerical errors, and only to

feasible measure

• The studio or publicist initially presenting a movie or television show.

determines the prize categories entered (eg drama vs. musical / comedy

or lead v. support for). When the award entry period is complete, HFPA members

review all entries to determine if initial entries were made in the

award categories. Members of the HFPA Reminder List Committee initially review the

draft reminder list for input errors and omissions and to detect possible misclassifications

issues. Members of the HFPA Reminder List Committee will attempt to correct such entry

errors and omissions, but cannot be responsible for correcting all input errors and

omissions made by the individual who initially enters the film or television

awards consideration program. Those committee members can contact the study

or publicist presenting a movie or television show to discuss these issues

and to solve them informally. The studio or publicist presenting the film or

The television program may also be asked to send materials in support of any

Ratings that reminder list committee members think should be submitted

to full HFPA Active and Lifetime membership for discussion. If the committee

believe that a movie or TV show may have been misclassified as

Whether it's a drama or a comedy, the committee will ask the director of the film

or television show to send a letter justifying the initial classification as drama or

comedy for submission to full active and lifetime membership and for others

• Un estudio o publicista puede solicitar una determinación de HFPA, a más tardar el 1 de agosto

de cada año, de las categorías de premios apropiadas para una película o televisión

programa. Los miembros activos y de por vida de HFPA tomarán tales determinaciones por

boleta escrita por la mayoría de los miembros activos y de por vida que votaron en agosto

reunión de membresía. Solo miembros que han visto una película o televisión

el programa será elegible para votar en las categorías de premios apropiadas para esa película

o programa de televisión y cada miembro debe certificar por escrito que él o ella ha visto

cada película o programa de televisión en el que votan. Si un quórum de la

los miembros que votan aún no han visto la película o el programa de televisión en cuestión,

los miembros pueden diferir la decisión a la reunión de miembros de la lista de recordatorios regulares.

Votación:

• Solo los miembros activos y de por vida votan por los Golden Globe Awards. La votación es

supervisado por una empresa de contabilidad y se realiza en dos fases: nominaciones y final

Votar.

Nominaciones:

• Una boleta de nominación con una "Lista de recordatorios" de películas y televisión calificadas

los programas se envían por correo a todos los miembros elegibles, solicitando que cada uno vote por hasta

cinco nominados en orden de preferencia en cada categoría de premio y devuelven el completado

boleta directamente a la firma de contabilidad.

• Cada miembro elegible deberá hacer las siguientes certificaciones a la firma de contabilidad:

1) Él o ella no estaba empleado por, ni sirvió como un independiente

contratista o consultor para: una película, compañía de radio o televisión, película

comisión, festival de cine (nacional o extranjero), o sus agentes, en publicidad o

promoción, producción, distribución o comercialización, o cualquier otra capacidad no

específicamente establecido en este documento.

2) He or she has reported to the President of the HFPA and Ernst & Young LLP all

instances where he or she has received gifts or favors from a potential entrant in the

Golden Globe Awards competition with a value in excess of that allowed under

HFPA’s current Gift Rules (Rules for Screeners and Promotional Materials for HFPA

Members).

3) He or she did not vote for any motion picture or television program in which he or

she, or his or her immediate family or close relatives, actively participated (i.e., as an

actor, director, writer or producer) during the year under consideration.

4) His or her votes were independently arrived at and were not influenced by any other

member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nor any award nominee, studio,

network or production entity.

5) He or she is aware that the enclosed ballot will be used as an integral part of the

awards procedure of the televised Annual Golden Globe Awards. The votes cast

reflect his or her own decisions based on the criteria provided. He or she has not

received or been offered any consideration or instructions from any person or

persons with respect to the manner in which he or she has cast votes. He or she

agrees that Andy Sale of the accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP at (213) 977-3061

or Jeff Hylton of the NBC Program Standards & Practices Department at (818) 777-

2618 will be notified immediately if anyone attempts to influence him or her to do

anything in violation of the foregoing or which is in any way dishonest.

6) He or she has complied with all rules and regulations of the HFPA.

7) He or she has reported to the President of the HFPA and Ernst & Young LLP all

matters that might be thought to impact his or her ability to be a fair and impartial

judge. He or she understands that Ernst & Young LLP will make the final

determination as to whether his or her votes will be considered as a result of the

reported matters.

8) He or she understands that it is a Federal offense under Section 507 and 508 of the

Communications Act of 1934, unless disclosed to the station or network prior to

broadcast, for anyone to:

a) Give or agree to give any member of the production staff, anyone associated in

any manner with the program, or any representative of the station or network

any portion of his or her compensation or anything else of value for arranging his

or her appearance on the program.

b) Accept or agree to accept anything of value, other than his or her regular

compensation for services on the program, to promote any product, service or

venture on the air, or use any prepared material containing such a promotion

where a participant knows the member of the Hollywood Foreign Press

Association received consideration for it.

c) Rig or attempt to rig in whole or in part a contest or award show.

9) He or she certifies that he or she has not accepted cash whatsoever, nor any

valuable consideration other than the lodgings and the token promotional items

that are customarily and legally furnished on correspondents’ (foreign and domestic)

promotional activities prior to receipt for any ballots.

• The nominees in each category will be the five selections in each category that receive

the greatest number of votes on the nomination ballots. In order to break ties, each

member should rank their five choices in each category of the nominations ballot, by

indicating their 1st choice (worth 5 points), 2nd choice (worth 4 points), etc. The

accounting firm will use the points assigned in the nomination rankings only in the event

of ties. The nominees in each award category will be announced in alphabetical order at

the nominations press conference.

Final Vote:

• Once the nominations have been announced, a final ballot, listing the five nominees in

each award category in alphabetical order, is mailed to all eligible members, requesting

that each of them votes for one nominee in each category and return the completed

ballot directly to the accounting firm. In case of a tie in any category, the winner will be

the one of the tied nominees on the final ballot that had the most votes on the

nomination ballot. In the unlikely event that after considering the nomination ballots

there is still a tie in any category, two winners will be announced for that category.

• During the period from the announcement of the nominations until the final Golden

Globe ballots are submitted, HFPA members should not be invited to and must not

attend events (including parties, receptions, lunches and dinners and similar events) at

which Golden Globe award nominees are present. HFPA members may continue to

attend screenings and press conferences or official events on the MPAA calendar

available to comparable members of the media at which nominees are present but may

not solicit other individual press opportunities with nominees during this period.

Results and Announcement:

• The final results are known only by the accounting firm and are kept secret until the

announcement at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Golden Globe Statuette:

• The Golden Globe statuette is the property of, and all rights therein are reserved by, the

Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

• Receipt of a replica of the Golden Globe statuette entitles the recipient only to

possession of that replica and does not entitle the recipient to any rights in the

copyright, trademark or service mark rights in the statuette. The Golden

Globe statuette may not be reproduced or used in any commercial manner unless

specifically authorized by the Association.

• Each replica of the Golden Globe statuette may be possessed solely by the recipient of

that replica and the recipient’s heirs or successors in interest.

• If the recipient of a Golden Globe statuette, the recipient’s heirs or successors in

interest or any other person who has obtained possession of that Golden Globe®

statuette proposes to sell or otherwise dispose of the Golden Globe statuette to

someone who is not an heir or successor in interest of the recipient, such persons shall

be obligated to return the statuette to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which

will retain the same in its archives in memory of the recipient.

Advertising:

• Advertising of Golden Globe nominations and awards for motion pictures and television

programs may use Golden Globe logos and trophy images approved by HFPA for those

purposes. All nominations and awards shall be identified accurately and completely in

such advertising, in a manner that all parts of the award name are easily legible. No part

of an award name shall be less than 33% the size of the rest of the award name (e.g.

“Musical or Comedy” must be included in type at least 33% the size of “Best Picture.”).

• The size of Golden Globe logos and trophy images approved by HFPA may be adjusted

to fit advertising formats, but the logos and trophy images should not otherwise be

manipulated, cropped or colored without the approval of HFPA. All Golden Globe logos

and trophy images must bear appropriate copyright and trademark registration notices

indicating that they are the intellectual property of HFPA.

• Advertisers should clearly identify award nominations as such and should not suggest

that nominees are award winners prior to the announcement of the Golden Globe

awards.

• Advertisers may use abbreviations of Golden Globe award names that accurately

identify the award and do not result in confusion with other awards. For these

purposes, the following are among the acceptable abbreviations:

Best Picture — Drama

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Best Picture – Animated (or) Best Animated Motion Picture

Best Picture – Foreign Language (or) Best Foreign Language Motion Picture

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Best Director — Motion Picture

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Best Score – Motion Picture

Best Song – Motion Picture

Best Drama Series

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Best Supporting Actress – Television