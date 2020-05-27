GoG summer offer discounts Metro Exodus, Prey and many other games

%MINIFYHTML21133d337d915819852b969b06a483c513%

GOG.com has started its summer sale on DRM-free PC games, filled with offers of new and old titles. This sale lasts until June 15. Some of the highlights include Subway Exodus for $ 20 and Presa: Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game, its soundtrack and the Mooncrash DLC for only $ 12. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Ultimate Edition It's $ 22.50, which is a great price for such a great game (and supports cross-saving with the Nintendo Switch version of the game).

In addition to discounting many more standalone games than we listed above, GOG is doing something interesting with this summer's sale by allowing you to save even more on games that share a theme. For example, purchasing three RPGs or action games reduces an additional 5 percent of the final discounted cost, while obtaining five or more games takes a 10 percent discount. There are plenty of other packages you can build that take advantage of that discount, ranging from games created by a single developer like Paradox, Devolver Digital, or Activision.

GOG is also using its summer sale celebration as an excuse to offer a new demo of System crash, the new version of the influential FPS game that is currently in development. Too, Cyberpunk 2077 It's not discounted, but if you want 100 percent of your purchase to endorse the developer, GOG is the place to buy it as it is owned and operated by CD Projekt Group.