GoFundMe created for the George Floyd family – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Members of the Floyd family in Houston say they have been overwhelmed and surprised by the number of people protesting.
They say it gives George Floyd a voice and raises awareness about what happened to him.
Speaking to Up News Info News on Wednesday morning, the family still cannot understand what prompted police to arrest their brother.
"He never did anything to anyone. They all loved my brother, you know. I just don't understand why people want to hurt people, kill people. They didn't have to do that to my brother, "said the victim's brother, George Floyd.
The family has established a GoFundMe to accept financial support or messages of encouragement. Click here for more information.