Geri Halliwell and Matthew Morrison chosen as teachers for the new home education program

The Spice Girls singer is prepared to teach young students about creative writing, while the actor from & # 39; Glee & # 39; He enlists to help children with the musical theater for & # 39; Celebrity Supply Teacher & # 39 ;.

Geri Horner returns to school to help young students with their creative writing.

BBC chiefs have taken advantage of the Spice girls star of the 20-episode CBBC series, which aims to bring an elementary school curriculum to the small screen for UK viewers to continue learning at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reflecting on the opportunity to help elementary school children, the children's singer and author said, "Sharing the power of words on CBBC was a lot of fun."

The "Wannabe" star has written several books over the years, and will help aspiring young writers by teaching them how to write a great story and develop a character, as well as how to create the perfect setting and plot for their work.

Geri, who is the mother of her 14-year-old daughter Bluebell and three-year-old son Monty himself, will also show students around his farm and explain how his animals help inspire his stories.

Several other stars have been selected for the show, including "Joy"star Matthew Morrison, who is ready to teach musical theater, and Kaiser chiefs Leader Ricky wilson, who will be present for art classes.

Lady Darcey Bussell will also make an appearance to teach dance, while performing duet and "Emmerdale"stars Jeff hordley and Zoe Henry It will be available for lessons.

Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Simmonds is ready to talk about ocean geography with children while the former Secretary of the Treasury Economy Ed Balls It will teach history.

Chef Heston Blumenthal You'll also head to the kitchen to teach kids how to make the perfect strawberry ice cream sundae.

"Celebrity supply master"It is slated to begin airing on CBBC and BBC iPlayer beginning June 8, 2020.