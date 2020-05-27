Galaxy S20 sales can't match iPhone 11 – BGR

%MINIFYHTML4929e3298634d566ce83f844926b340513%

Sales of the iPhone 11 crushed competitors in the first quarter of the year. Apple moved nearly 20 iPhone 11 units during the period, just as the new coronavirus health crisis began to affect everyone.

The Galaxy S20 series was no match for the iPhone 11, and Samsung's new flagships sold even worse than the Galaxy S10.

The iPhone 11 displaced the iPhone XR as the most popular phone in the world in the first quarter, but the 2018 phone was still in the top 10, beating the top-ranked Galaxy S20 version.

The worst thing about the Galaxy S20 in a world where the cheapest new iPhone costs only $ 699 was the price. Samsung somehow believed that it was perfectly acceptable to sell the more affordable Galaxy S20 version for $ 999, and hoped it would be a kill. It turns out that the phone was too expensive for most people, and it could hardly affect Apple's sales. In fact, the iPhone 11 was the most popular phone in the world in the first quarter of the year, and there wasn't even a contest.

%MINIFYHTML4929e3298634d566ce83f844926b340514% %MINIFYHTML4929e3298634d566ce83f844926b340514%

Data from the first market research firm Omdia shows that Apple sold 19.5 million units of iPhone 11 in the first three months of the year, replacing the iPhone XR, which was the world's best-selling phone last year during the same period. . But Apple fared even better in the first quarter of 2020, despite the emerging threat to health. The new coronavirus hit the entire economy, including smartphone sales, with many major outbreaks occurring in the first months of the year. Many European countries and the USA. USA They began closing measures in the first quarter, most of them towards the end of the quarter.

The iPhone 11 sold six million units more than the iPhone XR in the quarter of the previous year. The Samsung Galaxy A51 was the second most popular phone in the world, with 6.8 million units sold, and Xiaomi ranked third and fourth. The Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro sold 6.6 million and 6.1 million units, respectively.

Apple had four more iPhones in the top 10, including the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11 Pro, which ranked fifth (4.7 million), sixth (4.2 million), and eighth (3, 8 million), respectively.

%MINIFYHTML4929e3298634d566ce83f844926b340515%

The Galaxy S20 + 5G was the only version of the Galaxy S20 present in the Omdia ranking, ranking ninth with 3.5 million units sold. In total, the Galaxy S20 sold 8.2 million units during the quarter, for Elec. If we were to add all the iPhone 11 sales for the period, we'd end up with 27.5 million units, an impressive figure for a phone that launched in September during a quarter where most of the world realized that COVID-19 was not It will remain in China and cannot be ignored.

The Galaxy S20 only launched in mid-February, so it didn't enjoy a full quarter of sales. And the coronavirus pandemic definitely hurt sales. The elec It says that Samsung sold 10.3 combined Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus units in the first quarter of 2019. The Galaxy S10 series also launched in the middle of that quarter.

But it is unlikely that the Galaxy S20 could have done better, given the high entry price at the time. Since then, Samsung has reduced the cost of all its Galaxy S20 models, offering better deals aimed at increasing sales. But the COVID-19 crisis worsened even more than in the first quarter, with millions of people around the world losing their jobs.

Samsung's consolation price is that the Galaxy S20 + 5G was the world's best-selling 5G phone, but that won't really count, as most other phones don't support 5G, including Apple.

iPhone 11 color options. Image Source: Apple