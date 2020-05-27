Gabrielle Union talks about the toxicity of America's Got Talent

Image: Getty Image: Getty

After a season as a judge on NBC America has talentactor /producer Gabrielle Union left the show, citing a toxic and racist environment. In a new interview with Varietyshe explains the ways the environment was not only emotionally toxic, but physically toxic to your health.

As previously reported, during his time in AGTUnion's health was at risk almost daily as a result of show creator Simon Cowell smoking indoors. Union, who is allergic to cigarette smoke, tells him Variety she was "ill for two months straight". She adds: "I felt pointed out as difficult when I ask that basic laws be followed. I want to come to work and be healthy and safe and listened to." Despite being a regular fixture in Hollywood, Union was the new kid on the block and, in the interview, he talks about how he dealt with how to deal with the problem of his boss smoking indoors, a scenario that would have been more Easy if there had been a clear structure for filing complaints instead.

As a result of the Union's claims, upon his departure, NBC and SAG-AFTRA launched an internal investigation in the work environment, which confirmed that Cowell had been smoking indoors in closed settings. A Cowell spokesman said Variety that once the problem was brought directly to Cowell's attention, his behavior changed. The internal investigation has not yet concluded if that It is true.

At Variety interview, Union also delves into widespread racism behind the scenes at AGT. Previously, Union had described a racist incident with Jay Leno. While filming a bit with the guest judge, he said Leno made a comment about Cowell's dogs, "saying the animals looked like food in a Korean restaurant." Speaking about the incident now, Union She says she was "shocked" and "frozen" after hearing such a blatantly racist comment from someone she had admired. Additional union explains that in an effort to follow the proper "corporate protocol",She did not address Leno directly. Trying to play ball and do things the right way did nothing for him. They told him that the line would be edited from scratch and that that was supposed to be the end. "To experience this type of racism at work and there is nothing to be done about it, without discipline, without company-wide email, with no reminder of what's appropriate in the workplace," he says, "you can't edit what we just experienced. "

The racism Union describes also spread to the hair and makeup chair and to other contestants on the show. Union was repeatedly told that her hairstyles were "too black" for television. She did not address that specific claim in your new interview from part of the ongoing investigation. However, producers in AGT saying Variety there is no True to the claim and saying that research has so far shown that "no one associated with the program made insensitive or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance." But Union says in this latest interview that contestants received unequal treatment when it comes to hair and makeup too. Union claims the show was "poorly equipped" to handle different hair types, a problem that is rampant in the entertainment industry. Union also takes keep in mind that while AGT He promoted race and gender diversity on stage, he had no idea how to handle the diverse talent he attracted. "We are making a program that speaks to a global audience, and we are not even asking preferred pronouns"Says Union Variety.

Despite the shortcomings of AGT And NBC, Union believes that change is still possible, which is why it chose to talk about its experience. "If I can't speak to the privilege that I have and the benefits that my husband (Dwayne Wade) and I have, what's the point of achieving it? What's the point of having a seat at the table and protecting your privilege when you don't are you doing shit to help other people? "