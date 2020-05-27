Gabrielle Union talks about Julianne Hough doing Blackface and more after a dramatic departure from AGT

%MINIFYHTML1f4ffa1be58208d96b6d7011e77df4b411%

During a new interview for Variety, Gabrielle Union spoke about her departure from America’s Got Talent and all the drama surrounding her departure! Furthermore, he also mentioned Julianne Hough doing blackface in the past and shared his opinion on it!

As you know, Gabrielle has said a lot about the toxic environment on the set of AGT.

However, all of that ended up reflecting on Julianne Hough's "unfortunate incident,quot; that took place in 2013.

During the conversation with the media, Gabrielle made it very clear that she was not happy at all with the program that allowed for racially charged hearing.

"At the beginning of his act, he put on black gloves to (represent) a black artist," he said.

The star was upset that the act even made it to the stage after being tagged as troublesome!

But that was not all! AGT had also hired someone previously involved in a black-face scandal and of course Julianne Hough!

You may recall that, in 2013, Julianne dressed as the character of Suzanne Eyes Crazy Eyes ’Warren from Orange Is the New Black for Halloween and did not hesitate to darken her skin to better embody the character.

"I am part of a program that hired one of my coworkers who had an unfortunate black face incident," said Gabrielle. ‘I would like to trust your word that you learned your lesson and that you have educated yourself amidst the consequences you faced and hopefully make you a better person. But you would think that perhaps the show and NBC could be more mindful of exposing that, and it would be taken seriously. I took it seriously. "

Both Gabrielle and Julianne were fired from the show in November after being judges for just one year.

Not long afterward, reports surfaced that Gabrielle was repeatedly told that her hairstyles were "too black,quot; on set.

Also, another racist problem, this time targeting the Asian community, was exposed in the form of guest judge Jay Leno making jokes about Asians.



