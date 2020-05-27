Gabrielle Union says she suffered from bronchitis due to Simon Cowell's smoking in & # 39; AGT & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML94f530297aa2c491d2682595b3fa35fb11%

The former judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; She claims that she ended up ill for two months in a row while serving as a judge on the show due to Cowell's smoking.

Gabrielle Union has spoken in detail about it "America has talent"experience for the first time since he was excluded from the judges' training of the program.

The "Bad Boys II"The actress was fired from the show's panel of judges in November 2019 after just one season, amid reports suggesting her departure was linked to concerns she had raised about several controversial incidents that took place behind the scenes, creating a "toxic" work atmosphere.

Speaking to Variety, the star confirmed the speculation and explained, "At the end of all this, my goal is real change, and not just for this show, but for the largest parent company. It starts from the top down."

Reflecting on your decision to complain Simon CowellSmoking cigarettes, he admitted that he raised his concerns on his first day and was misjudged as he was "hitting a set and you literally come across the very definition of a toxic work environment, and it is being carried out by the most powerful person in the production. "

She continued, "I couldn't escape. I ended up getting sick for two months straight. It was a cold that lingered and turned into bronchitis because I couldn't shake it. It affected my voice, affecting my ability to do my job."

"It was a challenge to take care of my illness without making me feel that I am responsible for my own illness. It put me in a position from the first day where I felt hurt. I felt isolated. I felt marked as difficult, when I request that basic laws be followed. I want to come to work and be healthy and safe and listened to. "

Gabrielle went on to detail a racially charged incident when Jay Leno He was a guest, and revealed that he "made a crack in a painting of Cowell and his dogs, saying that the animals looked like food in a Korean restaurant."

The "Entering"star explained," I gasped. I was frozen. Other things had already happened, but at this point, he was so tremendously racist. "Despite being told that the moment would be removed, Gabrielle said," You can't edit what we just experienced … Experiencing this kind of racism at work and nothing is done about it, without discipline, without company-wide email, with no reminder of what's appropriate in the workplace. "

Gabrielle also confessed that she hoped network chiefs "could be more conscientious in exposing" racial inequalities after the judge. Julianne Hough had previously been criticized for dressing up as a character in "Orange is the new black"On the full black face in 2013. He added that the show's hair and makeup management was lacking, revealing:" Some contestants get the full Hollywood treatment, and then some are left hanging. "

Meanwhile, NBC bosses responded to the investigation of all Gabrielle's complaints and insisted: "Through the investigative process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made callous or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance. … demonstrated that the concerns raised by Ms. Union were unrelated to the decision not to exercise the option in her contract. "