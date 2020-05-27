Future USS Oakland completes acceptance tests in challenging circumstances COVID-19 – Upnews Info

The new Navy Independence-class littoral combat ship, the future USS Oakland (LCS 24), successfully completed acceptance tests here on May 22 after a series of protests in the port and ongoing in the Gulf. from Mexico.

Austal Executive Director David Singleton said the successful completion of LCS 24 acceptance testing during the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated Austal USA's ability and reliability to deliver ships on time, even under difficult circumstances. COVID-19.

"Austal USA has clearly responded to the call, as part of an essential mission industry, to continue operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and to honor commitments to the US Navy," Singleton said.

"Completing the acceptance tests for LCS 24 during this time of adversity is an outstanding achievement and a great recognition of the skills and commitment of the Austal USA team."

Acceptance tests involve the execution of a series of tests by the industry team led by Austal USA while the ship is underway; demonstrating to the United States Navy the successful operation of the ship's major systems and equipment. The tests are the last significant milestone before the ship's delivery, scheduled for June 2020.

The spacecraft also conducted critical capability tests, including a full power demonstration, fast reverse and steer, anchor drop test, and combat detection sequence of the combat system.

"I am impressed with the positive results achieved by the Navy and the industry team during this acceptance test of the future USS Oakland," said the shore combat ship (LCS) program manager, Capt. Mike Taylor. "We continue to see improvements in this class as we work to provide a profitable war fighting capability for the fleet and the nation."

After delivery and commissioning, the USS Oakland will sail to California to be transported home in San Diego with sister ships USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18), USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), and USS Kansas City (LCS 22).

Four additional ships with variants of independence are being built at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama. The future USS Mobile (LCS 26) is in the final assembly process. Modules are also being built for the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) and the future USS Canberra (LCS 30), and modules are being manufactured for the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32). Additionally, Austal USA is preparing for the construction of the future USS Augusta (LCS 34), USS Kingsville (LCS 36), and USS Pierre (LCS 38).

The LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable warship designed to withstand mining countermeasures, anti-submarine and surface warfare missions. The Independence LCS variant integrates new technology and the ability to affordably support current and future mission capabilities from deep water to shorelines.

LCS is now the second largest class of surface ships in the US Navy. USA In production. In 2019, three LCSs were delivered to the fleet, and five will be delivered in 2020 at a rate not seen since the 1990s.