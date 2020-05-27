Former NBA star Stephen Jackson criticizes Michael Porter Jr. for commenting on his & # 39; twin & # 39; George Floyd

%MINIFYHTML31aa86b955c6d51fe8f7546b5fb40a7b13%

The retired basketball player tells the Denver Nuggets star that you're either with us or against us. after the latter urges people to & # 39; pray & # 39; by the police officers involved in the arrest of George & # 39; instead of hating them & # 39 ;.

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson deeply regrets the loss of his close friend George Floyd, who drowned during the arrest in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25. So, he didn't take it lightly when the Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. He made a confused statement while considering police brutality.

Michael, trying to be an agent of love instead of hate, tweeted: "As much as you pray for the George family, you should also pray for the policemen who were involved in this evil." He continued, "As tough as it is, pray for them instead of hating them … Pray that God will change their hearts."

His words did not sit well with many people, including Stephen, who criticized the young athlete, "Go sit down, Privileged a ** down." The retired professional basketball player told the 21-year-old forward to choose a side, and said, "Either you're with us or you're against us."

Stephen added that it was easy for Michael to ask people to show compassion for police officers because he did not lose a loved one. "@MPJr not now bruh f ** k dat. Rest easy Twin I don't have a problem with you Youngin there's no time for that. It's easy to say no one dies near you. Pick a side," she answered Michael's plea.

Stephen has been sharing emotional posts on Instagram to express his feelings about George's tragic passing. Calling his late friend his "twin," he said in a tearful video shared on Tuesday, "This is what I have to wake up to, huh? Floyd was my brother, man, we called ourselves 'twin'. , brother".

"I had just sent him two or three boxes of clothing. My son was doing what he was supposed to do, man. They all went and killed my brother," he continued. "I'm on my way to Minnesota, man. Anything I can do. I can't let this happen, dog. They won't be mad until I get to their front door. Bullsh ** t."

She also shared photos of George wearing the clothes she had sent him. "All you wanted to do was fly away and be great. This photo knocked me down. He called me with photos of the outfits on the bed showing how he was going to kill them with the clothes I sent him. Boxes in the background." he wrote in one of the subtitles.

"It meant the world to him, but it meant the world to me how he wanted the world to know we were called twins," added the former Los Angeles Clippers star. "No one was prouder of my growth and fatherhood than #BigFloydDaGod. We will get justice. They will write a big check for their children on behalf of the Minnesota Police Department and they can bet on Jack. I guess to survive the life you have changed for the better, then come out like this. F ** k dat. "

Meanwhile, more celebrities have spoken out against the injustice that took George's life. Beyonce Knowles He paid tribute by putting a photo of George on the home page of his website and wrote in the title: "Rest in Power George Floyd."

Jamie Foxx he reacted, "Why couldn't they just put him in the car? God rest his soul … If you watch this video and your heart doesn't break … It's getting more and more scary for African American men when it comes to police … I struggle every day to find answers … the officers now have paid leave … and their police federation says don't rush to jump to conclusions … "Wow … I can't breathe."

Kim Kardashian he tweeted, "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd" along with a heartbroken emoji, as Halle Berry He confessed: "I am very angry. These bulls have to stop!" 2 Chainz He added in his own post, "I can't post the video (an angry-faced emoji), I can still see the killer with his hands in his pocket and his knee on the neck of a handcuffed man." He continued, "Rest in peace #georgefloyd and I hate him and all the cops who were there for it."