Miranda July's Sundance release this year, Kajillionaire, Originally launched on June 19, it will now launch on September 18 in a limited version.

Focus Features purchased the movie Annapurna / Plan B in early February for its national release, while Universal will handle the overseas release.

Written and directed by Julio, Kajillionaire Follow scammers Theresa and Robert, who spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to scam, swindle, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived robbery, they seduce a kind stranger, Melanie (Gina Rodríguez), to join her next plan, completely shaking up the Old Dolio routine. Her improbable connection with Melanie begins to challenge the strange and stoic reality of old Dolio, and she suddenly finds herself caught between the only family she has ever known and the prospect of total freedom. Pic also stars in two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins and three-time nominee Debra Winger.

