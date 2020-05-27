Firefighting activity slows when forest fire in Las Animas County comes under control

%MINIFYHTML2bf06c5a3278b579d02515abc814c16d13%

%MINIFYHTML2bf06c5a3278b579d02515abc814c16d14% %MINIFYHTML2bf06c5a3278b579d02515abc814c16d14%

A wildfire that razed 11,818 acres in southeastern Colorado in the past week is contained mainly thanks to rain and colder weather.

The Cherry Creek Canyon fire in Las Animas County was 80% contained Tuesday night, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The lightning struck the fire on May 20 in the canyons about 10 miles northwest of the city of Kim.

%MINIFYHTML2bf06c5a3278b579d02515abc814c16d15%

A hail of rain and hail, as well as colder temperatures on Monday night, helped firefighters control the fire, according to a news release from the division. Firefighters began abandoning the blaze on Tuesday and state authorities plan to return management of the blaze to the Kim Volunteer Fire Department by Friday, according to the press release.

The county remains under a fire ban, like many other Colorado counties. State fire officials expect broad fire bans to limit the number of fires this season, while resources to fight them are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.