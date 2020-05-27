Filmmakers "On The Record" Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering sign with WME – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9cb64a44a333fe12cc1e9d97946af69d13%

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, along with their production company, Jane Doe Films (fka Chain Camera Pictures), have signed with WME.

%MINIFYHTML9cb64a44a333fe12cc1e9d97946af69d14% %MINIFYHTML9cb64a44a333fe12cc1e9d97946af69d14%

Dick and Ziering are an award-winning film team known for their groundbreaking research and change work. His last movie In the registry, examining sexual assault allegations against hip-hop tycoon Russell Simmons, premiered with rave reviews at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It was released today, May 27 on HBO Max.

Your movie The bleeding edge, a Netflix original investigative feature in the medical industry that catalyzed radical change in the field, received the 2019 George Polk Award for Special Achievement in Investigative Journalism and the 2020 DuPont Award. His previous film, The hunting ground, Radius and CNN published an exposition of the culture of rape on university campuses. He received the PGA Stanley Kramer Award in 2016 and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The duo was also behind. The invisible war Groundbreaking research into the rape epidemic in the United States Army. The film led to five Congressional hearings, the approval of 35 reforms in Congress, and won two Emmy Awards for Best Documentary, the 2012 Independent Spirit Award, a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award.

%MINIFYHTML9cb64a44a333fe12cc1e9d97946af69d15%

Related story WME Lit agent Mike Fera joins Kaplan / Perrone as manager

Other films include Emmy nominees. Indignation. Dick also directed Oscar nominee Twist of faith, The story of a man facing the trauma of his past sexual abuse by a Catholic priest, as well as This movie has not been rated yet, An innovative investigation into the MPAA's secret film rating system. Ziering and Dick also co-directed Derrida, a documentary about the world famous French philosopher.

Jane Doe Films (fka Chain Camera Pictures) has an exclusive first-look deal with Entertainment One for scripted and unscripted programming. Along with Dick and Ziering, the company includes chief development officer Ryan Mazie and producers Amy Herdy and Jamie Rogers.