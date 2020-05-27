Federal audit finds that Colorado nonprofit misused grant money and lost documentation

%MINIFYHTML9f3b68b4136e9b12b65e4622f3471a4b13%

The Colorado Victim Assistance Organization misused $ 10,161 of federal grant money and did not have adequate records to support $ 467,780 in other grant spending dedicated to helping survivors of human trafficking, a federal audit found. .

The nonprofit received two grants totaling more than $ 1.6 million from the US Department of Justice. USA In 2015 and 2018. The audit, released Wednesday by the department's Office of Inspector General, found that some expenses lacked specific receipts and that other payments of grant money were not allowed under the specific parameters of the grant award .

Nancy Lewis, executive director of the nonprofit organization, did not question the audit findings, saying the organization was working hard to make thousands of changes in response to the findings. The errors were due to misunderstandings, poor inter-agency communications and processes that did not match the department's expectations, he said.

"Every penny went to services," said Executive Director Nancy Lewis. "There was never a place where they said there was fraud or embezzlement, and there was not."

The only exception was $ 29 charged to the grant money by an employee for a staff meal, which is not a permitted use of funds, he said.

The $ 10,161 of unauthorized expenses included $ 5,027 used to hire an inmate, $ 813 in bonuses to three employees, and $ 1,444 in technology services.

The hundreds of thousands of dollars of spending without proper records included receipts sent for services without the full amount included. It also included grant money used to buy grocery store gift cards for survivors, but the organization was unable to provide receipts for what survivors used to buy.

"We have evidence that each gift card went to a victim, and we will take it to them," Lewis said.

Auditors wrote that the organization "demonstrated progress in helping victims of human trafficking.

The Colorado Victim Assistance Organization, which started in 1982, will continue to work with auditors and supervisory agencies to ensure they comply with grant rules, Lewis said.

"Even when the auditors were there, they were satisfied with the changes and that they were made very quickly," he said.