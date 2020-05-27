FBI investigation confirms there was only 1 gunman in shooting at Texas Naval Base – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLf5639712185630c6c2d3ebea7e7e0d3e14% %MINIFYHTMLf5639712185630c6c2d3ebea7e7e0d3e14%

– There was a suggestion that a second person involved in a shooting at a Texas naval air base was on the loose, but on Tuesday the FBI said its investigation targets a single attacker.

FBI supervising chief resident agent Leah Greeves said last week investigators were working to determine if a second person of interest was free after the shooting at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. Thursday's attack left one sailor wounded and the gunman dead.

But the agency's Houston office said on Twitter Tuesday that "while there was initial concern about a potential second person of interest, an intense investigation leads us to believe there was none."

The FBI also repeated that the shooting is being investigated as a "terrorism-related incident," without elaborating on what that means. Two officials familiar with the investigation previously told the Associated Press that the agents were examining social media posts that they believe the shooter expressed support for extremist groups, including Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

Authorities identified the gunman as Adam Salim Alsahli, 20, a Corpus Christi resident who had been a student at a local community college. Security officers shot and killed him after he opened fire while trying to drive a truck through a base entrance gate.

The FBI said Tuesday that Alsahli was a Syrian-born American citizen. An agency spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

