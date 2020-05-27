Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Says Goal to Avoid Imminent Damage – Up News Info

Entering rough waters for social media, Facebook President and CEO Mark Zuckerberg chimed in and said Wednesday that the platform's criteria for removing content remains "imminent harm," not harm "in the future." But he told shareholders at the company's annual meeting that the company continues to control hate speech that dehumanizes and incites violence.

It is complicated, in other words. At the meeting, held virtually for the first time, Zuckerberg did not address the current controversy over President Donald Trump's social media war on mail ballots, which some states in a pandemic have said they will use. Twitter released a fact-check warning in Trump's tweets that mail ballots generate rampant election fraud, prompting the president to escalate his war on social media.

Zuckerberg said several times that he ultimately considers himself "on the side of giving people a voice and rejecting censorship."

“Our default position is to give people a voice and then create places where there could be real harm, not later. (Where) if you allow this speech, it could cause real and imminent harm. Then we try to develop policies that we can apply on a larger scale (and) we try to be as open and thoughtful as possible. ” Policies are not perfect, he acknowledged.

Facebook held votes on the election and payment of directors and on eight proposals submitted by shareholders calling for more voice on the company's decisions and more transparency on its political publicity, human and civil rights issues, and gender and racial diversity. Shareholders who submitted proposals and were allowed to speak for three minutes each insisted, as they did in previous meetings, that Facebook is too big and influential for one individual, Zuckerberg, to have as much influence as he. A dual-class share system gives the founder control of more than 50% of the vote.

The shareholder proposals called for changes, including an independent chairman, to remove the supervoting shares and replace directors who do not receive the majority of shareholder support. The vote was conducted remotely. All of the directors were confirmed and none of the shareholder proposals were approved, the company said. He will report the actual vote counts in a SEC filing later.

Shareholders emphasized that more more independent voices are needed, as the scandals and ongoing controversy can and can jeopardize Facebook's financial and reputational health, even when the US Department of Justice. USA It has announced a comprehensive antioxidant review of great technology.

Facebook's 2.6 billion users give it unprecedented reach, said Susan Pérez, portfolio manager at Harrington Investments, who raised the issue of political interference and fraudulent content on the platform. "The risk of society is also the risk of the company," he said.

Nick Clegg, Facebook's president of global affairs and communications, said during a question-and-answer session, said the company does not believe that a private technology company "should be in a position to investigate what politicians are saying." We believe that people should be allowed to listen to what politicians are saying so that they can make their own decision and hold the politician accountable. "