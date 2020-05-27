Exciting new study suggests we can definitely make a coronavirus cure – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLbffe65c83b1aea687d0b7414b58bf81d11%

A miracle cure for coronavirus is not available at this time, but the scientists found more evidence that the human immune system can develop neutralizing antibodies that can block the virus from infected cells.

These antibodies can be used to develop COVID-19 treatments, including vaccines and monoclonal antibodies that would work as a plasma transfusion from a recovered patient.

Not all COVID-19 patients develop such strong antibodies, but those that can "kill,quot; the virus have been found in several people who have overcome the disease.

The new coronavirus is highly contagious and can be fatal, but it can also be killed. We just need to develop effective medications that can speed recovery and reduce the risk of complications, and then make them widely available. Once that happens, it won't matter so much that the virus can't be eradicated or that the immunity we get after recovery is short-lived. And more and more studies have shown that the type of miracle drug that can kill SARS-CoV-2 is created within the human body, and can be used to create effective vaccines and other drugs that specifically target the COVID-19 virus.

These miracle drugs are the antibodies that the immune system is trained to make in response to any pathogens that enter the body. Immune cells identify foreign cells, mark them and destroy them. The resulting antibodies can then stop the same infectious microorganism from infecting human cells again, and that's why plasma therapies work. Now, Rockefeller University researchers have published a study detailing the existence of universally effective antibodies.

The researchers looked at 149 people who recovered from COVID-19 and found that not all people developed the same type of immune response. Some people did not even have the type of strong neutralizing antibodies that would inhibit the virus, but they produced other types of antibodies. The good news is that many people developed strong neutralizing antibodies that can bind to the spike protein of COVID-19, which is the component that allows the virus to enter human cells and replicate.

Patients exhibited symptoms for an average of 12 days and plasma was collected around 39 days after the onset of symptoms. The scientists then developed assays to test the plasma collected against a pseudo-SARS-CoV-2 virus and measure the efficacy of the antibodies. In 33% of cases, neutralizing activity was below detectable levels. That could mean that patients recovered from the infection before more powerful antibodies were produced. It also implies that the plasma from those donors would not be as effective in other patients.

The researchers say that most of the samples showed "poor to moderate neutralizing activity," indicating a weak antibody response. Still, these patients were able to survive COVID-19 infections and improve. "A closer look revealed that everyone's immune system is capable of generating effective, but not necessarily sufficient, antibodies," the researchers explained in an announcement.

"This suggests that almost everyone can do this, which is very good news for vaccines," said director of the Laboratory for Molecular Immunology at Rockefeller, Michel C. Nussenzweig. "It means that if you were able to create a vaccine that produces these particular antibodies, then the vaccine is likely to be effective and work for many people."

Approximately 1% of donors had a remarkably high dose of neutralizing antibodies. The team identified 40 antibodies that neutralized the virus, including three different antibodies that bind to the spike protein, and can be further developed into therapeutic and preventive drugs. Even low doses of these antibodies were highly effective, and the same antibodies were found in more than one donor.

"We now know what an effective antibody looks like, and we've found similar ones in more than one person," said researcher Davide F. Robbiani. “This is important information for people who design and test vaccines. If they see that their vaccine can cause these antibodies, they know they are on the right track. "

The research is published in an unrevised way in bioRxiv, but is in line with similar work by other scientists. While some people are working on vaccines that could prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, several companies are testing monoclonal antibody medications that could be used to cure COVID-19 patients and destroy the virus. This type of medication could also provide temporary immunity to people as long as the antibodies circulate in the blood, as they effectively patrol the body for the virus.

The study indicates that the university is seeking patents related to its findings, suggesting that monoclonal antibody vaccines and drugs may be developed as a result of this research.

