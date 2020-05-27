Ex-principal of the Australian Girls School is fit for trial, says Israeli court

TEL AVIV – An Israeli court ruled Tuesday that a former headmistress of an Australian Jewish girls' school accused of sexually assaulting her students has been faking mental illness for years and is in a position to face extradition proceedings.
Australia has been trying to extradite former director Malka Leifer for approximately six years on 74 sexual assault charges, but her lawyers have argued that she was mentally ill and unable to stand trial.
In her 40-page ruling, Judge Chana Lomp of the Jerusalem District Court said that Ms. Leifer had been "impersonating someone with mental illness."
"My conclusion is that the defendant can be tried and extradition proceedings must be resumed in her case," wrote Judge Lomp.
"This is huge!" one of Ms. Leifer's accusers, Dassi Erlich, wrote on Facebook.
"This abusive woman has been exploiting the Israeli courts for six years!" she wrote. "Intentionally creating obstacles with endless vengeful arguments that have only lengthened our continuing trauma!"
Ms. Leifer's lawyer, Tal Gabay, insisted that Ms. Leifer was mentally ill and said that she would appeal any extradition order to the Israeli Supreme Court.
"We have serious doubts about the ruling," he said. “Our client receives antipsychotic medications every day. We think she is very mentally ill and cannot be judged. "
Israeli state prosecutors said in a statement that the ruling was a significant advance that "would now allow the court to bring this matter to a timely and speedy conclusion."
Ms. Leifer, who is in her early 50s, fled Australia in 2008 after allegations of sexual assault emerged from her time as the principal of the Adass Israel Ultra Orthodox Jewish School in Melbourne.
After Australia requested her extradition in 2014, she was detained under house arrest. But the extradition process was halted in 2016 when a mental health evaluation found her unfit to stand trial.
In 2018, the Israeli police found evidence that Leifer had faked his mental incompetence. The court requested a new psychological review, which determined that she had feigned mental illness and could be tried.
The case has implicated one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ultra-orthodox cabinet members.
Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, a member of a Hasidic movement with which Ms. Leifer has ties, has been accused by the Israeli police of pressuring psychiatrists who checked Ms. Leifer's mental health to determine that she was not able to be judged.
Israeli police recommended that Mr. Litzman be charged with fraud and breach of trust charges for his conduct, which they said took place when he was minister of health. He denied the allegations and did not immediately comment on the court ruling.
Manny Waks, head of Kol V’Oz, an Israeli organization that advocates for Jewish victims of child sexual abuse, said he was very pleased with the ruling.
"I am truly delighted by the girls who have experienced and endured so many difficulties," he told reporters at the Jerusalem court.
A hearing to decide whether the Israeli authorities can order Ms. Leifer's extradition is scheduled for July.
Israel's top diplomat in Australia expressed relief at Tuesday's ruling.
"The court decision that Malka Leifer is in a position to be tried is really wonderful," Mark Sofer, Israel's ambassador to Australia, wrote on Twitter. "Welcome news,quot;.
Relations between Israel and Australia have been strained by the extradition request.
Australian Attorney General Christian Porter welcomed the ruling. "It is a positive sign and means that formal extradition procedures can now begin legally, subject to any relevant order for any possible appeal," he said in a statement.