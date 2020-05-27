Everything you need from the beauty event with QVC and HSN benefits

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Who is ready to buy a great cause?

QVC and HSN's annual Beauty With Benefits shopping event is almost here and everyone is invited to buy some fabulous beauty products where 80% of the purchase price will benefit the Cancer and Careers organization.

G for designer Giuliana and breast cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic He is one of the many supporters who hopes to collect fantastic products for an even better cause.

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I learned how important it is to have support. I felt braver when I felt supported. With the right help, I was able to work and feel like myself again," Giuliana told E! Exclusive news. "This is why the work of Cancer and Careers is so important, especially in today's challenging times, they support people trying to work again after a cancer diagnosis that is often an integral part of the recovery process. I am proud to be a part of this Beauty Event with benefits and to help raise awareness of such an important cause. "