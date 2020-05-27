Everything you need from the beauty event with QVC and HSN benefits

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment
Who is ready to buy a great cause?
QVC and HSN's annual Beauty With Benefits shopping event is almost here and everyone is invited to buy some fabulous beauty products where 80% of the purchase price will benefit the Cancer and Careers organization.
G for designer Giuliana and breast cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic He is one of the many supporters who hopes to collect fantastic products for an even better cause.
"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I learned how important it is to have support. I felt braver when I felt supported. With the right help, I was able to work and feel like myself again," Giuliana told E! Exclusive news. "This is why the work of Cancer and Careers is so important, especially in today's challenging times, they support people trying to work again after a cancer diagnosis that is often an integral part of the recovery process. I am proud to be a part of this Beauty Event with benefits and to help raise awareness of such an important cause. "
While the multimedia streaming event is slated to air Thursday night, many articles are already available online. And warning: they go fast.
Take a look at some of our favorite event findings and start shopping for a great cause now.
ELEMIS Peptide 4 Awakening Beautiful Kit
Get to know the ELEMIS brand with a gentle foaming face wash, a soothing apricot tonic, a papaya enzyme peel, and the brand's Peptide4 Night Recovery Cream Oil.
Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Moisturizer + Serum
Described as your secret weapon for smoother, younger-looking skin, this moisturizer and serum helps improve the appearance of deep wrinkles and fine lines on the forehead and between the eyebrows.
WEN by Chaz Dean Bella Spirit 3-Piece Treatment with Bag
Explore the power of Bella with this collection of WEN by Chaz Dean Sealed With a Kiss, featuring a trio of Bella Spirit favorites including cleansing conditioner, scrub, and lip treatment. And yes, you have a carry bag!
Lancome Visionnaire Skin Solutions Duo
The iconic brand is proud to participate in Beauty with Benefits. Buyers will be able to try Lancome Visionnaire's 15% Vitamin C and 0.2% Retinol skin solutions.
Fountain of Truth Cleansing Balm and Cleansing Foam
While the cleanser helps hydrate, exfoliate, and promote a smoother, brighter complexion, the cleansing balm gently cleanses, helping to remove waterproof makeup and dirt, leaving the skin looking smoother and brighter.
Lancer Skincare Method Polish and Dani Glow 2-Piece Set
Hollywood stars love Dr. Lancer's products and now you can experience his work at home. Its three-step Lancer method of polishing, cleansing and nourishing helps hydrate and nourish your skin.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Eye Cream, 0.5 fl oz
This eye cream is described as a multi-tasking product for youthful looking eyes. With this article, Dr. Perricone hopes to improve the appearance of skin elasticity, crow's feet, and fine lines.
amazing philosophy grace shower gel and cleaning
Wrap yourself in the clean, classic floral scent of philosophy with a shower gel and a collection of cleansing wipes.
Josie Maran surreal balm, magic wand and mascara
Josie's beauty lovers know that this set includes three good and simple beauty steps for you with 100% pure argan oil. If sold separately, these products could cost you $ 86.
Givenchy Le Rouge Lipstick Couture Edition Mandarine
This summer, move a red lip with the help of Givenchy. This product covers the lips with an intense semi-matte color of a single stroke. And the case features the Scribble Tiger pattern straight from Clare Waight Keller's first Givenchy show.
Beauty with benefits airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EST at QVC and 10 p.m. EST at HSN.
