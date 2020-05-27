Eva Marcille rages after George Floyd case: unarmed black man dies after police officer kneeling on his neck

You probably know the latest case of police brutality that has been circulating on social media lately. George Floyd was unarmed and dies when a police officer knelt on his neck.

According to Sky News, "protesters clashed with police in the US after the death of an unarmed black man, who stated that he was unable to breathe when a white officer knelt on his neck during an arrest."

Now Eva Marcille also decided to talk about the case and shared more posts on her social media account.

Eva wrote: "I'm so mad … In 2014, # EricGarner's last words when NYPD strangled her were,quot; I can't breathe. "6 years later, # GeorgeFloyd's last words when I was immobilized by the Minneapolis police were:" I can't breathe, my neck hurts, my stomach hurts, everything hurts, they're going to kill me. "#BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #PublicLynching,quot;.

Someone said, "This has to stop, it has to come to an end. I am tired of the nonsense now," and another commenter posted this message: "We love him, he was our friend and classmate, this has to stop!" "Absolutely my family is sad for Judge Paul George f Floyd to rest in peace."

Eva went on and posted: ‘#GeorgeFloyd Matters. Your life matters. The way he died matters. Say his name, tell the truth to power. My heart breaks, literally broken … another, and another and another … I am sick and I cry for you #georgefloyd ’

One commenter said, "Things are getting so bad … but I have faith that the Lord is going to change things."

Someone else posted: "It's crazy and I have yet to see one of my white friends post what happened, but letting them kill a dog on the treadmill will leave, it just leads me to believe they don't care in general." .

Another follower said: ‘NOISE! I understand that we call compassion fatigue and we do our best to stay healthy in mid-COVID. I understand that we are still processing this event and the trauma of it all. But we cannot afford to be silent. We do not have the luxury of silence. Collectively we must raise our voices to do our part in dismantling these oppressive systems! "

