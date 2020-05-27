Emily Ratajkowski shows her movements while dancing in an Inamorata swimsuit

%MINIFYHTMLa8656f2011c75369c45497dafe9923ec13%

Emily Ratajkowski has been enjoying social estrangement with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple removed their rescue dog, Colombo, from their New York home and moved to Los Angeles to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic. Now the couple share photos and videos on social media about how they spend their time. Emily is known for her fabulous figure and has proven herself to be an amazing executive director and designer of swimwear with her company Inamorata Woman. In the past few weeks, Emily has unveiled several new products for her collection and Emily's photos of the outfits are going viral. It's not always about working with Emily and Sebastian and the two of them were definitely having a downtime to relax in Emily's latest video.

In the video posted below, Sebastian was seen looking at his phone as a pool separated them. Emily wanted to get her man's attention and had no trouble doing so.

In her Inamorata Woman swimsuit, Emily started dancing and immediately captured her husband's gaze. She wrote the following in the caption.

"He knows how to exaggerate me."

To which some people replied that Sebastian did nothing. It seems that Sebastian and Emily are still in the newly married phase of their marriage and know how to have fun together.

You can watch the video of Emily Ratajkowski capturing the attention of Sebastian Bear-McClard dancing on the video player below.

You can see several additional photos of Emily and Sebastian along with their dog Colombo while spending some time outdoors. Emily has made it clear that she misses international travel to exotic locations, but she has also shown that as long as she is with Sebastian, she is happy. As usual, Emily showed off her fabulous figure in an Inamorata Woman bikini.

What do you think of Emily Ratajkowski's dance video? What do you think about Emily's Inamorata Woman line?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



