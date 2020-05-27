Emily Maitlis rebuked by the BBC for Dominic Cummings Lockdown Comments – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML213f27e11bfa5e75d00d68f586bca49511%

BBC presenter Emily Maitlis has been scolded by the station for comments made on last night's edition of the news and current affairs show. Newsnight about a controversial lockdown trip by government assistant Dominic Cummings.

It is unclear whether Maitlis dropped out of tonight's edition of the show, which will be released at 10:45 p.m. UK time (2:45 p.m. PT).

The Guardian reports that Katie Razzall will take over the hosting duties, however, a tweet from an account claiming to be the editor of Newsnight Esme Wren stated that Maitlis "has not been replaced in response to the statement" and that Razzall was "part of the team", inferring that a change in the host was not out of the ordinary.

Maitlis had signed Tuesday's issue with "I'll be back tomorrow" and is listed as the host for Wednesday's issue, including on the BBC website.

The BBC's reaction has sparked a backlash on social media from prominent figures, including Catastrophe creator Rob Delaney, writer Caitlin Moran, filmmaker Duncan Jones and actress Minnie Driver.

As Up News Info reported on Tuesday, Cummings sparked controversy when it became known that he had made a 260-mile trip while his wife displayed symptoms of coronavirus, prompting widespread condemnation as a flagrant violation of UK blockade policy.

Opening of last night's episode of NewsnightMaitlis delivered a monologue to viewers in which he claimed that Cummings "broke the rules."

"The country can see that, and is shocked that the government cannot. As the longer ministers and the Prime Minister tell us that he worked within them, the angrier the response to this scandal will be," he continued.

“It made those who were fighting to abide by the rules feel silly, and it has allowed many more to assume that they can make fun of them. The Prime Minister knows all this … but Boris Johnson has decided to ignore it. Tonight we consider what this blind loyalty tells us about the operation of Number 10, ”added Maitlis.

After the broadcast, some raised questions on social media about whether it could be considered impartial, a key foundation of the BBC's broadcast code. However, many more praised Maitlis for her frank assessment of the situation.

On Wednesday night, UK time, the BBC released a statement saying it had reviewed the segment and decided that "it did not meet our standards of fairness."

"While we believe the program contained fair, reasonable and rigorous journalism, we believe that we should have done more to make it clear that the introduction was a summary of the questions we would examine, with all the accompanying evidence, in the rest of the program, "The statement said. "Our staff has remembered the guidelines."